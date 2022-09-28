Kal Naismith offers exciting verdict on Bristol City’s promotion credentials

Kal Naismith believes this group of Bristol City players has the tools to make a push for promotion this season.

The Robins have had a bright start to the new Championship campaign and now sit in 9th place in the table, one point behind the play-off places.

The former Luton Town player has experienced promotion twice in his career with both Portsmouth and Rangers, as well as helping lead the Hatters to an unlikely play-off finish last campaign.

Speaking on BBC Radio Bristol, he has claimed that the positive dressing room atmosphere in the squad reminds him of his previous promotion successes and believes it is a necessary asset to have when chasing a top six finish.

“I think there’s a lot to [success] but I always go back to good people,” said Naismith, via Bristol Live.

“A lot goes on in changing rooms. It’s a very competitive environment. If you think about it, there are probably 30 people in that changing room or more.

“Every single person is wanting to play and they all have a good reason for wanting to play because they’re all good players or they wouldn’t be at Bristol City.

“Sometimes lads out of the team can be poison at times, they won’t train well and it can affect the other lads in training.

“I believe it’s just having everyone on the same page to create that bond where when the lads wish you well before the game that I’m playing whether it’s real or not, I honestly believe we have that in absolute spades at Bristol City.

“The lads that are out of the team are absolutely outstanding, the manager is brilliant, the staff are brilliant.

“Everything is there.”

Quiz: Have any of these 20 current or ex-Bristol City players ever played for a German club?

1 of 20 Tammy Abraham? Yes No

Naismith has become a consistent starter for Bristol City since making the switch to Ashton Gate last summer.

The versatile veteran has featured in all 10 of the team’s league games so far this campaign.

Nigel Pearson’s side return to league action this weekend ahead of a hectic October and November schedule before the World Cup begins.

The Robins face the visit of QPR on 1 October.

The Verdict

Injuries have not helped City’s cause so far this season, but hopefully key players such as Antoine Semenyo will be able to have greater impact in the coming weeks as they return to full fitness.

Naismith has proven a good signing for Pearson’s side, with his performances showing why he was such a vital player for Luton last season.

The year is still long and there are over 30 games still to go, so thinking about promotion already may be premature.

But Naismith knows what it takes and his praise of the dressing room atmosphere certainly bodes well for this team’s potential.