Kal Naismith makes admission over new Luton Town role ahead of Cardiff City clash

Luton Town defender Kal Naismith has admitted it was a lot tougher playing in midfield against Nottingham Forest on Friday than in his normal defensive role.

The Hatters have injuries to a number of midfielders at present, meaning boss Nathan Jones was forced to get creative with his line up for the Reds visit to Kenilworth Road.

That saw Naismith deployed in a defensive midfield role, and the Scotsman says it was more difficult playing further up the pitch.

“It was okay, I’ve played a number of positions, I’ve never really played that one, but defensive midfield, it’s just one step up from centre half.” Naismith said, via Luton Today when asked about how he felt after his change of role during the match.

“Anywhere on the pitch I believe I’ll be okay, but it’s a lot tougher.

“You’ve got bodies in behind you here, there and everywhere, centre half you can see the game.

“I’ve played 35 games there, that is my position, but the manager needed me there and I was fine to play there.”

It was a great victory for the Hatters in the end, with Naismith’s goal from the penalty spot enough to earn Luton Town an important three points.

It remains to be seen whether or not Naismith will once again be asked to play in midfield against Cardiff City this afternoon, but he admitted it was physically challenging to play there in the hot weather the country experienced on Good Friday.

“I went in at half time and maybe it was the change in positions, I did a lot more running, but it was just mentally exhausting in that heat.” he explained.

“That’s the hottest its been this year. I was just trying to get fluids in at half time, but I felt just done in coming out for the second half.”

“It was the same for them, so it was just about gritting your teeth and digging in.

“It was feisty, it had everything, it had good play at times, it had rough and tough, set-pieces, it was just a proper Championship game.

“I thought playing in it was really tough, I don’t know if that was the switch in position, playing in midfield made it a lot tougher, more combative in there, but I enjoyed the game, and it’s easy for me to say that now as we’ve got the three points.”

Cardiff City vs Luton Town is set for a 3pm kick-off this afternoon.

The Verdict

Kal Naismith stepped up and his team got all three points so he can consider it a job well done against Nottingham Forest on Friday afternoon.

However, he may be asked to play there again later today given the injuries Luton Town are currently experiencing.

No doubt he will do so willingly, but it may be an even bigger physical challenge than Friday afternoon’s match if he does.

It will be his second game there in three days and this time, away from home, he will not have the vast majority of the crowd cheering him on either.

With that being said, needs must given Luton’s current injury crisis and no doubt Naismith will do an admirable job if he is asked to play in midfield once again.