Kal Naismith at Bristol City: How’s it gone so far? What issues does he face? What is next?

Many in the EFL, including Luton Town, were shocked when Bristol City announced the signing of 2021/22 Hatters Player of the Season Kal Naismith on a free transfer in the summer.

The versatile Scotsman had been a pivotal figure in his side’s top six finish and play-off run but was out of contract and opted to move to Ashton Gate rather than stay at Kenilworth Road.

10 games into his debut season in Bs3, we’ve taken a look at how it’s gone so far, what issues he faces, and what’s next…

How’s it gone so far?

Overall, it’s been a positive start to life at Ashton Gate for Naismith.

He’s quickly established himself as a key player in the starting XI – playing every minute of City’s 10 Championship games so far – with his ball-playing ability from the centre of the back three vital to the attacking style Nigel Pearson’s side have been playing.

Naismith’s arrival has allowed City to control more games than they were able to previously and been a factor in their stunning form in front of goal, 26 goals in 12 games this term, but the way he looks to pass and bring the ball out from the back does come with its risks.

Whether it’s giving away possession too easily or not cutting out attacks effectively enough, the Scot has made some costly mistakes in games this term.

Ultimately, however, those mistakes are a bi-product of the new role he’s taken up at City and the style Pearson wants his side to play.

What issues does he face?

Some supporters have been critical of Naismith due to the defensive mistakes he has made in the opening months of the 2022/23 Championship season.

It’s important to remember that Naismith is still learning his trade as the middle centre-back in a back three, having started his career as a winger and been converted to a left centre-back, so at times he can be a little suspect defensively.

That’s not helped by having two defenders on either side of him that are still trying to establish themselves in Zak Vyner and Rob Atkinson so the potential return of Tomas Kalas on the right could help shore things up.

The way he’s asked to pass and bring the ball out from the back comes with its dangers as well but that’s a trade-off that it appears Pearson is happy to make to aid their attacking output and control in games.

What is next?

City have got a very busy period coming up, with 12 games before the winter World Cup break begins on the 12th of November so this next six weeks are so are going to be massive for their season.

If they can continue the impressive form they showed in the build-up to the international break they should be well placed to battle for a top six place in the second half of the season and Naismith will be key to that.

Few players, if any, have more influence on the Robins both in and out of possession than the centre-back, so his performances will have a significant impact on how Pearson’s side fare in the coming weeks.

If he’s able to cut out a few more of the mistakes and continue to develop his understanding of his new role, hopefully with the help of the returning Kalas, then it could help City transition from a club with eyes on the top six to a bonafide contender.