Kal Naismith at Bristol City: How has it gone so far? What issues does he face? What’s next?

The announcement that Kal Naismith was joining Bristol City caught everyone by surprise in the summer – even the Scot’s former side Luton Town.

Naismith was out of contract with the Hatters and opted to join their Championship rivals rather than stick around at the Kenilworth Road despite winning the Player of the Year award and reaching the play-offs last term.

But how has it gone so far for the summer arrival? What issues does he face? And what’s next for him?

How has it gone so far?

Naismith quickly became a key figure in the City side – playing as the middle centre-back and building attacks from the back in the early months of the season.

The positivity he provided helped the Robins have more control than they’ve mustered in previous seasons and was a factor in the free-scoring start they made to the 2022/23 campaign.

He made a few high-profile errors and took some flak from parts of the fanbase but City’s struggles since he limped off in the 0-0 draw against Coventry City at the start of October are evidence of just how important a player he had become.

What issues does he face?

At the moment, the biggest issue he faces is regaining his fitness.

When Naismith was originally ruled out, Pearson suggested he would be missing for around 10 days but that was nearly a month ago now and he hasn’t featured since.

It seems as though it could be a little while before the Robins defender returns with his manager indicating after Saturday’s draw with Swansea City that he was not willing to provide a return date and that the club would have to be “patient”.

With Tom Kalas also on his way back to fitness and Timm Klose featuring recently, there could be a fair bit of competition for places when he returns as well so the pressure will be on Naismith to perform.

What’s next?

It remains to be seen whether we will see Naismith again in a City shirt before the winter World Cup break begins.

The Robins play Sheffield United tonight and then travel to the Riverside to take on Middlesbrough on Saturday before hosting Lincoln City in the Carabao Cup next week and finally facing Watford in their final game before the hiatus on the 12th of November.

They are short at centre-back at the moment, with George Tanner and Cam Pring playing there against Swansea, but Pearson will not want to rush him back particularly if Timm Klose and Rob Atkinson are available soon.

That means Naismith may have to wait until the 17th of December, when he should be fully fit and well-rested, to make his return.