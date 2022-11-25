Kal Naismith = 6/10: Rating all of Bristol City’s summer signings out of 10 – Do you agree?

Bristol City haven’t enjoyed the best of seasons so far and will be looking to improve after the World Cup break.

Inconsistency has crept back into life at Ashton Gate as the Robins are struggling to build on a positive September.

Nigel Pearson has his work cut out once again as he bids to steer Bristol City into the top half of the Championship after languishing in lower mid-table in the last two seasons.

With the club currently 18th, Pearson will be under pressure to improve results and performances as they sit just one point above a very competitive bottom three.

The club didn’t add too many players to the squad over the summer, which might be a contributing factor to their below-par form.

Here, we’ve assessed how those new signings have got on so far.

Kal Naismith – 6

Luton Town’s player of the season last season was seen as a huge coup by the club when he arrived in the summer on a free transfer.

He was recruited in an attempt to improve City’s backline, propping it up with leadership, composure and experience. It hasn’t quite gone to plan and although Naismith has shown glimpses, he hasn’t looked like the player he was at Kenilworth Road last season.

He did pick up an injury which has ruled him out since the start of October which should be brought into consideration when weighing up Naismith’s impact.

In addition, he’s made two errors leading to goals this season and he’ll know he can do much better.

Kane Wilson – 5

Another player who had a host of clubs queuing at the door was Wilson. The ex-Forest Green Rovers wing-back enjoyed a productive season in Leeague Two last year and was a key cog for Rob Edwards’ side.

He collected 13 assists last season but has so far been unable to get going in a Robins shirt.

Just four substitute appearances so far for Wilson this season has meant he’s been unable to showcase what he can do.

Mark Sykes – 6

Sykes has been unfortunate as he’s had to cover at right wing-back which isn’t his natural position.

Making the step up to the Championship hasn’t been comfortable but he has shown quality on occasion. His a tidy passer and adds a composed element to Bristol City’s hard working midfield.

He’s been heavily trusted by Pearson, playing in 17 games so far but is yet to register a goal or assist.

Stefan Bajic – 5

Bajic is one for the future and is yet to make an appearance for the first team in the league.

He comes with promise though and will be hoping to push Max O’Leary and Dan Bentley for the number one spot in a few years.