Kakay starts: The predicted QPR XI to face Luton on Saturday

Following Michael Beale’s arrival at Loftus Road this summer, QPR are a team that came into the new season looking to push towards a top six position.

With 13 games gone in the season so far they certainly look like a side capable of achieving their aims with a great start to the campaign putting them third in the league as it stands.

Rangers are now unbeaten in five games with three wins in a row including recent victories against top of the league Sheffield United and fellow top six team Reading, so they will no doubt be high in confidence.

This weekend, Beale’s team travel to Luton Town for the early kick-off.

The Hatters currently sit tenth in the league and despite also being a side now unbeaten in five games, QPR will be hoping their momentum will push them on to a result.

Here, we take a look at how the team may line-up for this weekend’s game.

After another win at the weekend, the only changes we see Beale make to his line-up are ones enforced by injury.

Seny Dieng remains in goal for Rangers. So far this season he has conceded only 13 goals, an average of one a game but with three clean sheets under his belt so far, he will no doubt be hoping he can up that to four.

The back four is made up of Kenneth Paal, Jake Clarke-Salter, Jimmy Dunne and Osman Kakay. Kakay came on in the 26th minute on Saturday to replace the injured Ethan Laird and whilst Laird’s fitness remains touch and go ahead of the game, given Kakay got the assist for his side’s first goal, Beale will be keen to reward him without risking his fellow defender.

The midfield three is made up of Stefan Johansen, Sam Field and Tim Iroegbunam.

With Chris Willock still missing out due to injury, the attacking three is made up of Ilias Chair, Lyndon Dykes and Tyler Roberts. Dykes has started to find his form this season having scored his second and third goal last weekend and he will no doubt be keen to add to that tally now.