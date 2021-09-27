Kakay starts: The predicted QPR XI to face Birmingham City tomorrow night

Three consecutive defeats have threatened to derail what has been an impressive start to the 2021/22 Championship campaign for QPR.

They took an early lead against West Bromwich Albion on Friday evening but two goals from Karlan Grant meant that they headed back to the nation’s capital with nothing.

Games continue to come thick and fast in the Championship and the R’s welcome Birmingham City to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Tuesday evening, with both teams desperate to get back to winning ways.

Lee Bowyer’s side will arrive with just one win in their last six league games but Warburton will know not to underestimate them, particularly given some of the injury issues currently impacting his squad.

Ahead of Tuesday’s game in west London, we’ve outlined the starting XI we feel the R’s boss will go with…

Seny Dieng may have made a really poor mistake for the Albion equaliser on Friday but there is surely no doubt that he remains the first-choice goalkeeper at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Ahead of him, the injury picked up by Jordy de Wijs is likely to mean Yoann Barbet returns to the back three having started at left wing-back against the Baggies – an experiment Warburton has hinted he is unlikely to repeat.

With Barbet back on the left, Jimmy Dunne may shift into the centre with Rob Dickie remaining at right centre-back.

Sam McCallum and Lee Wallace both look likely to miss the game with injuries, so we may see the naturally right-sided Osman Kakay start at left wing-back with Moses Odubajo on the right.

That duo are likely to have their work cut out for them against Maxime Colin and Jeremie Bela, who have both been hugely impressive for the Blues this term.

Captain Stefan Johansen also looks a doubt for the R’s after being forced off on Friday, so we could see Warburton return to the aggressive midfield setup he opted for against Bristol City at home earlier this month with Dom Ball sitting deep and both Ilias Chair and Chris Willock in more advanced positions.

Andre Gray scored his second goal for his new club at the Hawthorns, so you feel he’ll likely get the nod alongside Lyndon Dykes up top.