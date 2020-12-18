Kakay misses out: Mark Warburton should field this QPR XI v Wycombe tomorrow

Queens Park Rangers travel to Wycombe Wanderers this weekend in the Sky Bet Championship as they look to get themselves an important three points against the Chairboys.

QPR have played some nice stuff this season but have nowhere near the points total to reflect that and they really need to beat Wycombe this weekend to keep relegation scrap fears at bay.

Mark Warburton will be looking for his players to build on the clean sheet achieved against Stoke, too, and we’ll likely, therefore, see his defence line-up as it did against the Potters, especially with both Lee Wallace and Osman Kakay remaining out with injury.

In midfield, it becomes a case of who is fit, ready and fresh enough to feature and we may see Chris Willock return to the starting XI, as he and Albert Adomah battle for a start.

Geoff Cameron and Tom Carroll will likely be the midfield two behind Ilias Chair, though Dom Ball is a player capable of challenging for any of the three roles, whilst Bright Osayi-Samuel will likely go down the right.

Up front is perhaps where Warburton has his biggest call of all. Lyndon Dykes has been working hard but the goals have not come for him, could now be the time for Macauley Bonne to feature?

The QPR boss has spoken before that the pair have not been able to work together much in training – thanks to internationals and so many matches limiting time for anything else – so it seems unlikely he’ll pair them together.

The R’s do need goals, though, and perhaps now it’s time to roll the dice. Time will tell…