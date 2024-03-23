Highlights Carlisle United face big changes and need to rebuild their team after a disappointing season.

A dream summer window could help the Blues dig themselves out of the hole they're in.

Potential signings like Brendan Wiredu, Sullay Kaikai, Ken Aboh, Chris Conn-Clarke, and Connor Barrett could strengthen the squad.

Carlisle United are preparing for another season in League Two, after their first season back in the third tier in a decade has gone terribly wrong.

There's a consensus around the club that big changes will need to be made to the current team. Manager Paul Simpson even admitted that this season's team was worse than the one that got promoted. The Blues are set to lose 13 of their current players this summer.

Players set to leave Carlisle United at the end of the 2023/24 season Contracted players Loan players Name Position Name Position Tomas Holy Goalkeeper Jokull Andresson Goalkeeper Paul Huntington Defender Fin Back Defender Max Kilsby Defender Sean Grehan Defender Corey Whelan Defender Jack Diamond Winger/Forward Josh Emmanuel Defender Terry Ablade Forward Jordan Gibson Winger/Midfielder JJ Kayode Forward Sean Maguire Forward

There will need to be a lot of work done, and a decent bit of money spent, to pull themselves out of the hole that they have dug, and this is what a dream summer window could look like for the Cumbrians, if they want to get out of that hole.

Brendan Wiredu

Carlisle have seen firsthand the ability of 24-year-old defender Brendan Wiredu. On Boxing Day 2023, United played Fleetwood Town, and he was probably the best player on the pitch. Like the Blues, Wiredu is set to be relegated to League Two as his side sit second-bottom of the third tier table.

The central defender, who can play in central midfield, has a contract with Fleetwood until the end of the 2025/26 season, but the Piataks have shown that they are willing to splash some cash on players that they consider to be the right player.

Sullay Kaikai

The signing of Sullay Kaikai would be another case of the Blues seeing players who have gone up against them this season and going 'God, I wish we had someone like him'.

The winger from Sierra Leone displayed in his goal against Carlisle precisely what they don't currently have in their squad. A direct, technical winger who can beat a man in the box and finish it off by finding the net. They have elements of that through Jordan Gibson and Dan Butterworth, but not the complete package. Kaikai could be that complete package.

He will be available on a free in the summer, and a player like him might be tempted to come down a level for the right price.

Ken Aboh

Unfortunate injuries to Terry Ablade and JJ Kayode have robbed Carlisle of all their athletic, pacy forwards this season. They need to add more athleticism to the team - Simpson has said as much - and a loan move for Ken Aboh would be a smart, and ambitious, addition.

The Norwich City striker has scored 11 goals in 10 Premier League 2 matches for the Canaries' under-21s. He has made a lot of bench appearances, in the Championship, for the first team, and the 19-year-old made his debut for the club less than two weeks ago, coming off the bench against Rotherham United.

His raw pace on its own would be a refreshing addition to this Carlisle squad.

Chris Conn-Clarke

The gap between the National League and League Two has shrunk a lot in recent years, to the point that top players in the top non-league in the country can quickly find themselves in League One. Bristol Rovers' Kamil Conteh is a great example of that, and Chris Conn-Clarke could be a similar story.

Altrincham's number 10 has amassed a staggering 31 combined goals and assists in 39 games for the National League outfit. He has shown the versatility to play as a true attacking midfielder, as well as just off the main striker, or as a false nine. Carlisle have lacked that level of diversity in attacking areas, and, since he's available for free next summer, the Blues should be one of the many teams that will be looking at the 22-year-old.

Connor Barrett

Carlisle are set to lose two of their three right-backs in the summer - Fin Back and Josh Emmanuel. Neither of the two have consistently impressed this season, so Carlisle should be looking at what other options will be out there.

The manager's preferred system is a back-three with wing-backs who can get forward and create. He's gone to a back four at times, but the general setup has been with three central defenders. This, in theory, should give the wing-backs the license to put more emphasis on creating chances than defending.

Barrett would be a smart acquisition that would help in this area. The Blues haven't had a single assist this season from any of their right-sided wing-backs, as per Sofascore; Barrett has registered seven for AFC Fylde. The 22-year-old has found a teammate with 34% of his crosses too.

Carlisle need to get back to having better creativity from wide areas to help get more chances for their forwards, and Barrett would be a smart, cheap option to go for to help with this.