Swansea City have been lauded for closing in on the acquisition of Liverpool prospect Kaide Gordon, who will add much-needed reinforcement to Luke Williams' currently-depleted wide options.

As first called by DaveOCKOP, and seconded by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano over the weekend, Swansea are poised to complete a loan switch for Gordon as he looks to gain further experience in first-team football.

Gordon, who was signed by Liverpool from Derby County at the age of 16, has made seven senior appearances for the Reds to date. The winger opened his professional account during an FA Cup tie against Shrewsbury Town in the 2021/22 campaign, although his stock has fallen somewhat following injury troubles and a difficult pathway into the first-team fold at Anfield over the last couple of years.

Kaide Gordon's stats for Liverpool, as per FotMob Season Appearances Goals 2021/22 4 1 2022/23 0 0 2023/24 3 0

Prior to Saturday afternoon's opening day defeat away at Middlesbrough, Head Coach Williams explained to the press that his side are four players away from the "ideal numbers".

However, Gordon appears to tick one of those boxes amid the Swans' well-documented dearth of options across wide areas, which forced them into starting 21-year-old defensive midfielder Azeem Abdulai at Middlesbrough as he went on to give away the penalty that decided the game after 25 minutes before being hooked at half-time.

Currently, Eom Ji-Sung and Ronald Pereira represent the sole senior wing options for Williams, meaning Gordon could be an extremely beneficial addition.

Swansea City, Kaide Gordon reaction

Gordon's pedigree as a highly-regarded prospect at Liverpool alongside Swansea's own shortage of bodies in that area of the pitch has given our Jack Army fan pundit James Fleming plenty of excitement regarding the impending deal, although he has warned of their previous disappointments when snapping up loanees from the Premier League.

"I think Kaide Gordon could be a very exciting signing for us," James told Football League World.

"Obviously 19-years-old, been really impressive in the Liverpool academy, got picked up from Derby County and made his debut at 16 so you can see there is obviously a talented player there, otherwise they wouldn't have kept him for so long.

"I think we haven't got the best track record with young wingers, we had Charles Sagoe Jr on loan from Arsenal last season and he made just two appearances for us.

"We've had other young players who've came highly-rated and not really panned out to be what they were recommended as, but if he can hit the ground running then he would be a great depth option for us.

"We had Abdulai who's a defensive midfielder starting on the left-wing in our first game, it sort of says a lot about the lack of winger options we've got at the minute due to fitness and whatnot. So I'd definitely take him as an option, I don't know necessarily if he'd be our starting winger but he'd definitely be a great addition to the right and left side of our wings."

Liverpool's Kaide Gordon will have a point to prove at Swansea City

Despite Gordon's initial promise, it now feels as though he is playing for his future at Anfield and Liverpool will undoubtedly be keeping a real eye on how he fares in South Wales this season.

The man who brought him to Merseyside, Jürgen Klopp, has of course since left the helm and Gordon will be vying to make an impression on new boss Arne Slot, who fielded him in just one of Liverpool's five pre-season affairs.

However, a successful loan spell in SA1 could promise to revive his fortunes at Liverpool or earn him a top move elsewhere, as it did with Rhian Brewster during the 2019/20 term.

Given Swansea's winger crisis at present, regular opportunities should be forthcoming and Williams' intricate coaching of wide players - such as Jodi Jones at Notts County - can also prove conducive to his development, which is now at a crucial juncture.

On the face of it, though, it looks like Gordon could just prove to be a real hit at the Swansea.com Stadium.