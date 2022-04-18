Kai Naismith issues teammates a Cardiff City warning ahead of Luton Town clash

Kai Naismith has warned his Luton Town teammates that Cardiff City will be no slouches this Monday.

The Hatters defender has warned the team that the Bluebirds will still do everything they can to take all three points when the teams meet this afternoon.

Steve Morison’s side have much less to play for other than pride in comparison to Luton, who are chasing a play-off place.

Cardiff go into this afternoon’s clash 17th in the table and unable to climb any further even with a win.

That could lead many to think that the Welsh side will be checked out and effectively on the beach when they face Luton.

But Naismith wants his team to maintain their focus and concentration levels, and that they should be wary of Cardiff springing a surprise.

“Cardiff, every game they’ve got something to play for,” said Naismith, via Luton Today.

“They play for pride, I play in wee games in training and I hate losing, I play wee games with my kids and I hate losing, they’re not going to turn up for a Championship game and it not kill them to lose a game.

“They’re going to do everything to win the game and so they should, it will be another tough match.

“It’s perfect though, us as players, we want to play all the time.

“Our body probably tells us we can’t at times, but it’s the same for them, it’s the same for everyone.

“We’ll prepare, come in, recover and then look forward to the game.”

Luton can rise as high as 3rd in the table with a win this afternoon, if Huddersfield Town lose to play-off rivals Middlesbrough.

With just four games left to play this season, every result now matters more than the last.

While Luton did beat Nottingham Forest 1-0 last time out, three points against Cardiff are still needed with Boro only five points behind in 7th place and with a game in hand.

The Verdict

Cardiff don’t go into this afternoon’s game with a whole lot to play for, but professional athletes are fiercely competitive people who don’t like losing.

Having already lost two of their last three, Morison’s side will want to end the campaign on a high note to gain some momentum for next season.

So Luton will absolutely have to have their wits about them as this could prove to be a tricky game, with expectations all on the Hatters to get a result.

A win this afternoon could go a long way to securing a top six finish so the pressure will all be on Jones’ side.