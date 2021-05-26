Kadeem Harris sends message as he nears Sheffield Wednesday departure

Outgoing Sheffield Wednesday winger Kadeem Harris has taken to Instagram to thank the club’s fans for their support during his two seasons at Hillsborough.

The 27-year-old is one of a plethora of players who is set to leave the Owls upon the expiry of their contracts come the end of June as the club prepares for next season in Sky Bet League One.

Harris was of course part of the Wednesday team that suffered relegation from the Championship in the campaign just gone and as a result the club is actively looking to overhaul the current squad in order to bring in fresh blood for their manager Darren Moore.

A summer signing from Cardiff City back in 2019, Harris recently took to Instagram to post the following message to the club’s supporters as he bid the Yorkshire outfit farewell:

Capable of playing both wide on the left or right hand side of midfield, the London born attacker made just south of 90 appearances for Wednesday over the past couple of seasons and notched up three goals and nine assists along the way.

He leaves the club after a turbulent campaign which saw Garry Monk, Tony Pulis, Neil Thompson and Moore come and go as manager as the Owls desperately fought to stay in the second division after being hit with a points deduction last summer that put them very much on the back foot.

Now the club will be looking ahead of the future with optimism as they continue to wipe the slate clean in preparation for signing some fresh faces who can hopefully get the good times back to Hillsborough after a tough year for everyone associated with Wednesday.

As for Harris, the 27-year-old was previously a target for Middlesbrough last summer and he could well interest his old Cardiff boss Neil Warnock again this time around once he is released from his contract.