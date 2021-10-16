Kadeem Harris opens up on Sheffield Wednesday exit and contract talks with club

Kadeem Harris has revealed he was verbally offered a contract by Sheffield Wednesday months before deciding to leave the club last summer.

Harris’ contract at Hillsborough expired in June and he was part of the squad exodus after the club’s relegation to League One.

That brought to an end the 28-year-old’s two-year spell with the Owls, which saw him score three times and add nine assists in 88 appearances.

The winger did have the chance to stay on in South Yorkshire, however, as he revealed in a recent interview with The Athletic – in which he addressed his departure and the offer made to him by the club.

Harris said: “The club offered me a contract around Christmas time, it was a verbal contract.

“As time went on, the club knew that a lot of players probably wouldn’t want to stay if they went down and, from a financial perspective, they probably wouldn’t want to keep the majority of the players too.”

Wednesday were relegated on the final day of the 2020/21 campaign and Harris has no qualms admitting that played a key role in his decision to leave the club.

He explained: “I back my ability, and I back Sheffield Wednesday to do well, but it’s just not the step that I wanted to take.

“For the club as well, it’s important they have players that want to take on that challenge. Respectfully, it’s not one that I wanted.

“I put my all into the club and 100 percent into staying in the Championship week after week but, unfortunately, it didn’t work out.”

The winger spent much of the summer recovering from a ligament injury before joining Reading on trial, though a transfer embargo meant they were unable to sign him permanently.

Harris is now pursuing a career in European football, having joined Ukraine second tier side Metalist Kharkiv in September and scored twice in his first five games for the club.

Have Sheffield Wednesday had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

1 of 23 Ipswich Town Higher Lower

The Verdict

It’s interesting to get Harris’ insight into his Wednesday exit and you have to credit him for being so honest about everything.

The winger comments reveal that he was verbally offered a new deal beyond the summer but opted against remaining at Hillsborough after they were relegated to League One.

It’s a shame because he could’ve been a real asset for Darren Moore this term but you certainly can’t blame him for wanting to pursue other opportunities.

Joining Metalist was something of a left-field move but he’s made a strong start for his new club and you feel he’ll have the backing of the majority of Owls supporters.