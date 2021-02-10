Kadeem Harris gives Sheffield Wednesday dressing room insight into club’s manager search

Sheffield Wednesday winger Kadeem Harris has admitted that the Owls’ squad would be delighted if caretaker manager Neil Thompson was to land the gig on a full-time basis.

Despite not losing in his last two games as boss, Tony Pulis departed Hillsborough just after Christmas, owing to a fall-out with owner Dejphon Chansiri, who went on to publicly slate the Welshman.

The job was quickly assigned to Thompson – who has been at Wednesday since 2011 as both a first-team coach and under-23’s manager – on a temporary basis, and the club have been going the right away ever since.

The Owls have won five league games out of seven with Thompson at the helm, and despite a number of different people being linked to the job, including the likes of Paul Cook and Cosmin Contra, Thompson’s claims get strengthened with every good result he picks up.

The 57-year-old hasn’t held a full-time senior managerial role since a two-year spell at Boston United between 2002 and 2004, but his 10 years at Hillsborough is clearly rubbing off on the current squad, and he’s managed to guide them out of the relegation zone.

Owls winger Kadeem Harris has given a dressing room insight into how the players feel about Thompson in his current role, and it looks like they wouldn’t mind it at all if he was given it on a long-term basis.

Were each of these 20 former Sheffield Wednesday players left or right footed?

1 of 20 Mark Beevers Right Left

“I think everyone would be happy with him getting the job,” said Harris, per YorkshireLive.

“He’s been here for years and he knows the players.

“As you can see, the results have gone in our favour since he’s been in.

“He knows what he’s doing so yeah, I think everyone would be happy if that does happen.”

The Verdict

Considering the run of results Wednesday have been on, the atmosphere in the dressing room must be sky-high right now.

The football and results under Pulis were pretty dire, and under Thompson there has been more of an urgency in attack, and he’s been able to experiment with different systems to great effect.

With the way things are going, it would probably be in everyone’s best interests to stick to the successful method for now instead of appointing an outside figure that could shake things up – or else another Pulis/Chansiri situation could potentially develop.