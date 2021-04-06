‘Kachunga you beautiful man’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to recent player exploits

Many Sheffield Wednesday fans will have been pleased to see the news that both Elias Kachunga and Andre Green have found the net for the club’s under-23 side this afternoon after playing a game against Hull City.

The two out of favour first team players were both given a chance to impress manager Darren Moore for the club’s development section and duly took their opportunities well by striking a goal each in what was a comprehensive win for an experimental Owls side.

Indeed the two forward players have only made 13 starts between the two of them this season and will be hoping that their exploits today will serve them in good stead as they aim to break back into the starting line up under Moore and co.

Unsurprisingly, the duos performances didn’t go unnoticed by the Wednesday faithful, with many taking to Twitter earlier today to express their views on the two players following the win over Hull.

Big part to play for rest of season this lad — Jonny Hardy (@jonnyhardy7) April 6, 2021

Andre yessssss💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — ED14 (@ED6ix) April 6, 2021

Oh kachunga you beautiful man — ED14 (@ED6ix) April 6, 2021

Kachunga found his level. — Paul (@LifeIsPeachy82) April 6, 2021

Sheffield Wednesday turning into Barcelona to finish the season and I’m all for it — MattyJamo (@jamo_matty2902) April 6, 2021

Have they put sumet in the water in Sheffield over Easter — Jonny Hardy (@jonnyhardy7) April 6, 2021