Kachunga starts: The Sheffield Wednesday XI that Garry Monk should play v Cardiff tomorrow

Sheffield Wednesday begin their Championship season tomorrow afternoon with a trip to Cardiff City.

It’s a tough start for Garry Monk’s side against last season’s play-off semi-finalists, with the need for points already key for the Owls.

They, of course, already sit bottom of the Championship table on -12, with Monk looking to hit the ground running to wipe out that disadvantage.

Here, we begin to look ahead to the looming clash with Cardiff this weekend, identifying the XI we believe Monk should go with:

One decision the Wednesday boss has to make is on his goalkeepers. Keiren Westwood remains on the books, whilst Cameron Dawson is another option. However, for us, Monk will keep faith with the man that finished last season in possession of the gloves: Joe Wildsmith.

A three-man defence looks likely, with Dominic Iorfa, Tom Lees and Julian Borner the likely candidates to feature as Chey Dunkley builds up fitness.

Kadeem Harris impressed as a wing-back during the run-in last season, so expect that experiment to continue this weekend, with Matt Penney complementing him on the opposite side.

Massimo Luongo should partner skipper, Barry Bannan in the midfield axis, with a front-three given freedom ahead of them.

Izzy Brown and Josh Windass are two new signings this season, with it set to be their job to support another fresh face, Elias Kachunga, in attack.

