Juventus are hoping to agree a cut-rate price with Leicester City for Timothy Castagne.

According to ilBianconero, the Foxes are aiming to earn €15 million (£12.7 million) for the full back in any potential sale.

The Serie A giants have been linked as one of the interested parties in signing Castagne.

However, they face competition from a number of Premier League clubs.

Which Premier League clubs are interested in Timothy Castagne?

Arsenal have been credited with a concrete interest in the Belgium international, as have Crystal Palace, Bournemouth and Fulham.

The defender’s future is currently up in the air following the Foxes relegation to the Championship.

Castagne has been a key player at the King Power Stadium since signing for the club from Atalanta in the summer of 2020.

During his time in Leicester, he has helped the team to a fifth and eighth place league finish, as well as their first ever FA Cup triumph in 2021.

But an 18th place finish in the league last season saw the team drop into the second tier, raising doubts over his future with the club.

What is Juventus’ stance in their chase of Timothy Castagne?

Juventus believe that the roughly £13 million price tag placed on the 27-year-old is excessive and are hoping they can get that figure lowered.

The full back arrived in a deal worth a reported £21.5 million, signing a contract that will keep him in Leicester until the summer of 2025.

With two-years remaining on his current deal, the Championship club still holds some power in negotiations and do not need to cash-in.

Juventus are willing to include a number of bonus add-ons that could help make up for the difference they are hoping to receive by lowering the upfront fee for the player.

However, it remains to be seen whether Leicester can be convinced to change their stance on the value of the player, especially with interest coming from elsewhere.

Should Leicester City cash-in on Timothy Castagne?

A £13 million fee wouldn’t be a massive amount to earn for a player that has been quite important for Leicester since joining the club.

If Juventus cannot meet that price, then it is hard to see them competing with the interested Premier League clubs.

It would be a surprise if Leicester lowered their demands given the interest from elsewhere, as the likes of Arsenal or Palace should feel okay with that asking price.

Castagne’s departure would be a blow, but it is looking increasingly likely that his time at the King Power will come to an end this summer.