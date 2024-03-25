Highlights Juventus unlikely to buy Alcaraz, but interested in another loan deal with Southampton for the midfielder.

Alcaraz's time at Juventus limited, with just four appearances and recent injury setbacks.

Southampton holds the cards on Alcaraz's future, with his contract until 2028 and potential impact of promotion on decision.

Juventus are highly unlikely to trigger their option to sign Southampton's Carlos Alcaraz on a permanent basis, but they would be interested in bringing the midfielder back on another loan deal.

Carlos Alcaraz’s time at Juventus

The Argentinian joined Saints in the January window in 2023, and whilst the south coast side would suffer relegation to the Championship, Alcaraz was one of few to emerge with credit, as he scored four goals in 18 Premier League games.

So, there were high hopes for the 21-year-old in the second tier, but Alcaraz wasn’t a key figure under Russell Martin, as he managed three goals in 23 games before a surprise late transfer was agreed to Juventus in January.

The Italian giants paid a loan fee for the attacking midfielder, whilst they have an option to buy the player for around €49m in the summer window.

Juventus keen to keep Carlos Alcaraz

Given that hefty price tag, it was always a long shot that the Old Lady would purchase Alcaraz at that set fee, but as it was an option, they are free to negotiate fresh terms with Southampton.

And, calciomercato.com have stated that the Serie A side are expected to hold further talks with Southampton in the summer over the future of Alcaraz.

Crucially though, the update adds that Juventus would be keen on another loan for Alcaraz, and they believe that Saints may be open to that if they remain in the Championship, with Martin’s men currently fourth in the table as they chase an immediate return to the Premier League.

Alcaraz has had a tough time in Italy since the move, as he has managed just four appearances, with injury ruling him out of the two games prior to the international break.

Southampton’s summer plans

It should be noted that Saints hold all the cards when it comes to Alcaraz’s future, as he is under contract at St. Mary’s Stadium until the summer of 2028, so they are under no pressure to cash in.

Of course, the player will have a say in the matters, and if he does push to stay in Turin, then it could change the dynamics somewhat.

But, there’s no denying that the biggest factor will be whether Southampton win promotion or not.

The chance to return, and potentially play a key role, for Saints in the Premier League may appeal to Alcaraz, whereas he may not want to stick around if they are in the Championship.

Furthermore, the financial impact of a second straight year outside the top-flight can’t be understated, and that may force Southampton into action as they try to balance the books.

So, it’s one to monitor when the window opens, and further talks between the clubs will no doubt take place when the season finishes.

For now, all connected to Southampton will be focused on winning promotion, with Martin’s side back in action on Good Friday when they host Middlesbrough as they try to close the gap on the top three.