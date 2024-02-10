Juventus have set an asking price for exciting young forward Matías Soulé amid speculation linking him with a move to Southampton.

According to Calcio Mercato, the Argentina underage international will cost up to €40 million (£34.1 million) this summer, which would represent a huge profit should they be able to sell the youngster as they brought him in from Argentine outfit Velez Sarsfield on a free in 2020.

Soulé is currently on loan with Serie A side Frosinone, where his stock has risen greatly over the course of the campaign thanks to his performances.

Matias Soule's Frosinone Serie A Stats 2023-24 Appearances 21 Average Minutes Per Game 87 Goals 10 xG (Expected Goals) 7.52 Assists 2 Shots Per Game 2.3 Big Chances Missed 5 Touches Per Game 67.2 Big Chances Created 6 Successful Dribbles Per Game 3.3 Possession Lost Per Game 19.6 Stats Correct As Of February 8, 2024 - As Per Sofascore

The 20-year-old has contributed 10 goals and two assists from 21 appearances in the Italian top flight this season.

This has led to uncertainty over his long-term future in Turin, with several clubs showing an interest in signing the winger off the back of his showings for the club he is currently on loan at.

Southampton’s Matías Soulé latest

It has been claimed that Southampton prepared an offer worth €35 million (£29.8 million) for Soulé already, but the player was unwilling to leave Frosinone midway through the current campaign.

The Saints instead negotiated a deal with his parent club Juventus for one of their own players, with Carlos Alcaraz joining the club on loan.

Juve agreed a purchase option worth €49.5 million (£42.3 million) with the Championship side, which could play into their hands in their pursuit of Soulé.

However, it is understood that Russell Martin’s side will need to gain promotion to the Premier League in order to convince the forward to make the switch to English football.

This comes amid interest from several top flight rivals, including the likes of Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace.

Soulé has yet to make a decision over whether a move to English football is something he will want to pursue.

This appears to just be the beginning of a protracted battle to sign the youngster, with Southampton needing to secure their place back in the top flight to have any chance of winning his signature.

The Saints’ 11-year stint in the Premier League came to an end last year, with the team now chasing promotion straight back at the first attempt.

Soulé attracting serious interest

Juventus will be keen to make the most out of this interest in Soulé, as they look to raise funds of their own for the summer market.

A £34.1 million asking price is looking more and more reasonable as more clubs take a keen interest in the forward.

Juve will be hoping a bidding war may even drive up that price, with so many teams circling.

Southampton will know promotion needs to be secured if they are to sign their top targets this summer, but their current run of form will give them confidence they can earn a top two spot in the Championship this year.