Some of Leeds United's biggest stars will be of interest to top European clubs this summer, with one of those being Wilfried Gnonto.

The pint-sized teenager was a bargain purchase by the Whites last September from Swiss side FC Zurich, and despite only featuring in a relatively weak European top flight division he was capped for the Italian national team last summer for the very first time at the age of 18.

Gnonto scored four times in 28 appearances for Leeds last season, and although he was one of the club's more promising talents on the pitch when he was selected, it wasn't enough to keep the club in the Premier League.

What is Wilfried Gnonto's Leeds United situation?

When Leeds snapped Gnonto up for around an initial fee of £3.8 million, they were able to tie the explosive youngster down to a five-year contract.

That means Gnonto is contracted at Elland Road until the summer of 2027, but that does not mean he will not depart this summer if the right offer comes in.

His international standing and exciting showings for Leeds in 2022-23 mean that his valuation will have skyrocketed from the fee that the club paid nine months ago, but relegation to the Championship could mean that Gnonto seeks a way out of the West Yorkshire outfit - and there's no shortage of interest as his agent has met with a top European club.

Juventus meet for talks with Wilfried Gnonto's agent

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, a representative of Gnonto's agent met with Juventus officials this week to discuss the forward's potential availablity this summer.

Juve are looking for attacking reinforcements in the case that Federico Chiesa departs, with the Italy international potentially on the move after the club only finished in the UEFA Europa Conference League places in Serie A due to a points deduction.

And Gnonto is on their list, with the report claiming that he could be more attainable due to Leeds' current situation of not being in the Premier League.

No direct line of negotiation has opened just yet between Juve, Leeds and Gnonto, but the fact that La Vecchia Signora have been requesting information regarding the chances of him signing for the club is a telling sign.

It is not just Juve who are reportedly keen on Gnonto though, with reports claiming Arsenal and Manchester City are both tracking the attacker, whilst Lazio and Fiorentina also like the teenager.