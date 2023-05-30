Juventus and Manchester City are interested in Leeds United’s Wilfried Gnonto, although it’s not out of the question that the forward remains at Elland Road.

Will Willy Gnonto leave Leeds?

When the Whites completed the capture of the Italian international last summer, the 19-year-old was seen as one for the future.

However, Gnonto impressed under Jesse Marsch, emerging as a bright light in what was an underwhelming campaign for Leeds, with the teenager scoring two goals, registering four assists and impressing with his pace and dribbling ability.

His game time under Javi Gracia and Sam Allardyce dropped off, much to the surprise of many, but Gnonto is still seen as a top talent given his quality and potential.

And, it has been claimed by Tutto Mercato that the 10-cap Azzurri international could be on the move this summer. They state that Juventus are monitoring Gnonto, whilst they add that Pep Guardiola is a huge fan of the attacker, meaning a move to the Premier League champions is a possibility as well.

Interestingly though, the update also claims it’s not a foregone conclusion that Gnonto will leave, despite Leeds’ relegation to the Championship.

The youngster would be a key player for the Yorkshire side in the second tier, but they will be aware that they have to cash in on several players to balance the books as they cope with their new financial situation.

Leeds will be prepared for a big summer

Relegation means that sales are inevitable this summer, and the good news for Leeds is that they do have a lot of players that will attract attention. So, they won’t be in a position where they’re bullied in negotiations or forced to cash in on some they may not want to sell.

With Gnonto, the interest is no surprise, but he needs to be careful with his next move. There’s no doubt he has the ability to play at the highest level, but the fact he didn’t feature regularly under Gracia and Allardyce shows there are areas to his game that he needs to improve, and staying in the Championship could help him become a more all-rounded player.

Yet, the appeal of City or Juventus is obvious, even if Gnonto won’t play, so if suitable offers arrive, you can understand why he would want to go. It will be very interesting to see what happens, and how the Leeds XI looks for the kick-off in August.