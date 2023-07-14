Juventus are still monitoring Leicester City’s Timothy Castagne, and they hope they can get him at a knockdown price this summer.

Juventus keen on Leicester’s Timothy Castagne

The Foxes endured a miserable campaign last time out as they were relegated from the Premier League on the final day. Since then, a lot has changed at the club, with Enzo Maresca now in charge as he looks to build a squad that is capable of bouncing back immediately.

However, he knows he will have to do so without some players who have been integral to Leicester over the years. James Maddison has already sealed a move to Tottenham, with Harvey Barnes expected to follow him out the door.

And, another player linked with a move away is Castagne, with Juventus weighing up a move for the 27-year-old.

No formal offer has been made for the ex-Atalanta man at this stage, and it remains to be seen whether they will firm up that interest, as journalist Antonio Barillo gave an update on the situation when speaking to Tutto Juve.

“He’s the second target on the wing, there have been many contacts with Leicester and Juventus have the feeling that given Leicester’s relegation and the boy’s desire they can close. He was singled out because he is cheap, he already knows Serie A and has no pretensions to a starting position.”

How much would Leicester sell Timothy Castagne for?

It has been claimed previously that Leicester would want around £12.8m for the defender, which would represent a significant loss for the club, as they paid in excess of £20m to bring the versatile wing-back to England back in 2020.

Castagne is under contract with Leicester for another two years, so they wouldn’t be under pressure to sell from that perspective. However, there will be an understanding that departures are necessary in order to balance the books somewhat, even after Maddison’s big-money exit.

Clearly though, nothing is imminent on this front, and it will be interesting to see if Juve do meet those demands, or Leicester reduce the asking price even further in order to get a sale.

Would Leicester miss Timothy Castagne?

Even though Castagne is a quality player, and you would expect him to stand out in the second tier, the reality is that Leicester are very well-stocked in the full-back department.

They have James Justin and Ricardo Pereira for the right side, with Luke Thomas and Victor Kristiansen down the left. So, they will need to sell at least one full-back this summer, and Castagne would likely bring in the biggest fee.

Leicester City summer transfer plans

It’s been a busy few weeks for the Midlands outfit, but there’s a lot more work to be done before the deadline, and Maresca would ideally want as much in place for the opener against Coventry City, even if he knows it’s not possible.

He is changing the style of play considerably after his appointment, so there’s no doubt he has specific targets in mind as he looks to get off to a fast start.