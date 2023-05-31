Juventus are monitoring Southampton forward Kamaldeen Sulemana, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Italian giants have failed to qualify for next season’s Champions League and are now planning to build a more competitive team to fight for the Serie A title.

Sales are seen as necessary, indicating that a rebuild of Max Allegri’s side is set to come this summer.

Juventus have been embroiled in controversy off the pitch, leading to a 10-point deduction penalty which has seen them fall outside of the top four.

What is the transfer situation at Juventus?

The likes of Dejan Kulusevski, Weston McKennie, Arthur Melo and Denis Zakaria are all expected to be put up for sale by the Bianconeri in the transfer window.

But also the likes of Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic may depart as well, with the pair garnering interest across Europe.

That could see Juventus dip into the transfer market to add a number of potential new players to their ranks.

One of the names linked with a potential arrival at the Allianz Stadium is Sulemana.

Meanwhile, a number of key players could depart Southampton this summer following relegation from the Premier League.

How has Kamaldeen Sulemana performed for Southampton?

Sulemana only signed for Southampton in January, but the Ghanaian was unable to help the team avoid the drop.

The 21-year-old contributed two goals and one assist from 18 league appearances following his arrival from Rennes in a deal worth a reported £22 million.

Any agreement to sell the winger may depend upon the club’s ability to recoup as much of that fee as possible, but it remains to be seen just how much Juve would be willing to pay to sign the youngster should they make their interest more concrete.

Sulemana has a contract with Southampton until 2027, so the Saints have a lot of leverage in any negotiations for the player.

Would Kamaldeen Sulemana be a good signing for Juventus?

It could be a busy summer ahead for Juve if these transfer plans all come to fruition.

It was a disappointing campaign for the Italian giants, so a refresh of the squad may be needed in order to close the gap to the likes of Napoli.

Sulemana’s time at Southampton has shown promise but he has been unable to make the big impact many had hoped when he signed in January.

If a big enough offer comes in the summer, perhaps a quick parting of ways may be the best for all parties.