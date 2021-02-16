Juventus enter transfer chase to sign player currently at Reading

Reading loanee Tomas Esteves could be set for a big summer transfer, as Juventus are reportedly looking at purchasing him from FC Porto, per Tuttosport.

The teenager has played a big part in the Royals’ promotion push this season, playing 19 times in the Championship as the team sit in fifth place in the table.

Esteves hasn’t started every game that he’s appeared in, but a temporary switch to England is a learning curve for the 18-year-old, whose style of play is that of a flying wing-back, and he can play both further forward on the right flank and at left-back as well.

Tuttosport claim though just before Juve meet Porto in the Champions League that the Italian giants have been tracking Esteves for over a year – this time last year he was playing in the second tier of Portuguese football and also in the UEFA Youth League.

If Juventus were to make a move for Esteves at the end of the season, it’s very unlikely that he would see first-team football for a little while.

Are you Reading FC mad? Try get 20 out of 20 on this Royals quiz all about the club’s season so far

1 of 20 Which team did Reading face in their first match of the 2020/21 season? Cardiff City Derby County Barnsley Millwall

It would be a huge step up from playing Championship football to getting regular minutes in the Serie A and the Champions League and Esteves is still quite lightweight, but he has great technical abilities and Tuttosport even compare him to his compatriot Joao Cancelo.

With the way Porto either use their youngsters or sell them for decent money, Reading probably didn’t have a chance of getting Esteves back next season – and if Juventus now want him then it looks like he’s set to have a bright future.

The Verdict

Esteves has recently lost his place in the Reading side due to the decent form of Tom Holmes, and there’s no certainty he will get back in.

Regardless of that though, he’s still a talented player and the fact that a team like Juventus are interested speaks volumes.

He may even find a home further forward on the pitch under Veljko Paunovic for the rest of the season – his attacking prowess is definitely stronger than his defensive work, which is pretty typical of a modern full-back.

Reading may not know what they’re about to lose until it’s gone – but they probably weren’t expecting to have the 18-year-old around for another season anyway.