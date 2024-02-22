Juventus are considering a permanent move to sign Carlos Alcaraz from Southampton this summer.

According to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato, the Bianconeri are willing to keep the Saints’ forward beyond his current loan spell.

The 21-year-old has featured twice for the Serie A giants so far this season, with both appearances coming from the bench.

His debut came during a 1-0 loss to title rivals Inter Milan, featuring in the closing stages of the defeat.

He earned a 25-minute stint from the bench in his second game for Max Allegri’s side, a 2-2 draw away to Hellas Verona.

Carlos Alcaraz transfer latest

Juventus believe they will need to renegotiate terms with Southampton in the summer if they are to pursue another move for Alcaraz.

The Italian side initially agreed a €49.5 million (£42.4 million) option to buy the Argentine following a six-month loan.

However, Juve are not keen to pay this sum and would prefer to negotiate a lower fee, or perhaps extend his loan stay.

The Serie A team could also consider converting the option to buy into an obligation to buy.

But no concrete decisions have yet been made over whether they would want to sign the player on a permanent basis.

Alcaraz will still need to prove himself to the Juve hierarchy, having not had the chance to make an impact on the side’s campaign just yet.

It is hoped he will earn greater playing time in the coming weeks, which will give him the opportunity to impress.

Carlos Alcaraz's impact at Juventus

Carlos Alcaraz passing stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Per 90 Percentile ranking (vs. midfielders) Passes Attempted 50.31 59 Pass Completion (%) 82.5 58 Progressive Passes 6.37 78 Progressive Carries 2.29 89 Successful Take-Ons 1.88 95 Touches in the Opposition Area 3.02 96 Progressive Passes Received 6.04 95

Alcaraz was an important figure for the Saints prior to his exit from St. Mary's, featuring 23 times in the Championship this season.

He contributed three goals and one assist, with the team chasing promotion to the top flight.

Since arriving in Turin, he has played just 26 minutes so has yet to really have the opportunity to make an impact in Allegri's side.

They will be hoping he can help their bid to win the title back from Inter, as well as win the Coppa Italia, although a four-game winless run has seen them fall nine points behind Simone Inzaghi's team.

Southampton league position

Meanwhile, Southampton are fighting for promotion to the Premier League, but have seen their chances of a top two finish dented with recent results.

A loss to Bristol City earlier this month ended their 25-game unbeaten run that stretched back to September.

A second defeat in February to Hull City cost Russell Martin’s side the opportunity to move ahead of Leeds United in the table.

The Saints are now fourth in the table, two points adrift of second and third place.

Next up for Southampton is a home game against Millwall on 24 February.

Unsurprising news from Juventus

The £42.4 million figure agreed between the two clubs in January never seemed a realistic sum for Juve to pay given their financial situation.

A loan with an obligation to buy with a slightly smaller sum might prove enough to convince Southampton to renegotiate the terms of the deal.

The Saints’ reported interest in both Matías Soulé and Samuel Iling-Junior may also help the two clubs find a solution that they can all agree to this summer.

Alcaraz still needs to impress during his time on loan to convince Juve that they do want the permanent move, but they do seem keen to keep him beyond the initial six months.