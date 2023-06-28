Leeds United’s Wilfried Gnonto is attracting interest from both England and abroad this summer.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Italian giants Inter Milan and Juventus have both enquired over the availability of the winger.

However, they face competition from both Everton and Freiburg, who have both made more concrete contact with Leeds over the player.

Gnonto signed for Leeds just last summer for a reported £3.8 million from Swiss side FC Zurich.

How did Wilfried Gnonto fare last season at Leeds United?

The 19-year-old featured 24 times in the Premier League, including 14 starts for the Whites, contributing two goals and four assists.

However, the Italian was unable to help the club avoid relegation to the Championship as Leeds finished 19th in the table.

It is believed that relegation has now cast serious doubt over his future at Elland Road, with it understood that he would be remaining with Leeds if they had remained in the top flight.

It would come as a blow for the Championship side to lose such a promising player, who could potentially play a big role in helping Leeds gain promotion straight back to the Premier League.

How much is Wilfried Gnonto worth to Leeds United?

A price tag of €15 to 20 million (£12.9 to £17.2 million) has been placed on his future amid interest from a number of clubs.

Juventus’ interest in the player is believed to be tied to the future of Federico Chiesa, with the Leeds player seen as a potential replacement for the forward if he departs Turin this summer.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan are interested in bringing the player back to the club after he departed at the age of just 16 to sign for FC Zurich.

Gnonto joined the Italian giants at the age of just nine, but departed for greater first team opportunities in 2020.

Freiburg have also been tracking the winger for some time, while Everton offer Gnonto the chance to remain in the Premier League.

Should Leeds United cash-in on Wilfried Gnonto?

Gnonto showed a lot of promise during his limited game time last season, with his electric burst of pace and creativity from out wide proving a dangerous threat in attack.

It came as a surprise to see him on the bench in the closing weeks of the season, and he should be seen as a key part of the squad if he does remain at Elland Road.

But the price tag on his head may prove a worthwhile pursuit for clubs of this stature, so it will be difficult to keep a hold of him.

However, a sale of roughly £15 million would represent a solid profit to make on the player.