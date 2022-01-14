Jutkiewicz starts: The predicted Birmingham City XI to face Preston on Saturday

Birmingham City are struggling right now in the Championship having not won in their last four matches, and there’s multiple problems going on at the club which is leaving manager Lee Bowyer slightly hamstrung.

Injuries are a factor with the likes of Tahith Chong still sidelined but Troy Deeney is the latest casualty – the experienced striker is out for four weeks with a thigh problem and joins the likes of new signing Taylor Richards, Ivan Sanchez and Jordan Graham all ruled out as well.

The recall of Dion Sanderson hasn’t helped as well as Riley McGree departing – several youngsters have been given a chance in recent weeks with the likes of George Hall and Tate Campbell appearing as well as Jobe Bellingham.

There looks to be some light at the end of the tunnel though with some injuries clearing up ahead of this weekend’s trip to Preston North End – let’s see how Bowyer could line his Blues side up.

Even though Bowyer does not have a big squad to pick from right now, some key senior players could make a return to the line-up at Deepdale.

Chelsea loanee Juan Castillo filled in at left-wing-back against QPR in a rare appearance but Jeremie Bela has been back in training this week – he hasn’t had many sessions but Bowyer will be eager to slot him straight back in.

The same goes for centre-back Marc Roberts who is desperately needed, especially with Harlee Dean now frozen out of the club, and up-front there could be a recall for Lukas Jutkiewicz.

The experienced striker was another to miss out against the R’s but he’s returned to training as well this week and with options depleted up-front – especially with Chuks Aneke heading back to Charlton Athletic – the ‘Juke’ could be desperately needed on Saturday afternoon.