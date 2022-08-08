Jutkiewicz starts: The predicted Birmingham City XI to face Norwich in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday

Birmingham City have had a strong start to life under John Eustace.

The new manager arrived this summer to replace Lee Bowyer following a disappointing 20th place finish last season.

Four points from two games against Luton Town and Huddersfield Town have given the Blues a platform to build on to start the new campaign.

This midweek represents a change of pace for the Championship side as they face Norwich City in the opening round of this year’s edition of the League Cup.

A trip to Carrow Road will see Birmingham take on Dean Smith’s side, who themselves have had a slow start to the term.

The Canaries have picked up just one point from games against Cardiff City and Wigan Athletic.

Here is how we predict Eustace will line up his side to face Norwich on Tuesday evening…

The exciting addition of Przemyslaw Placheta will have to sit out this cup clash as he is unable to compete against his parent club.

In Placheta’s absence, it is likely that Eustace will opt for Jordan Graham in the starting lineup, but Jobe Bellingham could yet feature in his place instead.

The likes of Gary Gardner and Nico Gordon will need to be assessed before any decision is made on their availability, with Harlee Dean also another injury concern for the team.

Meanwhile, it is unlikely that Krystian Bielik will feature for a second debut for the club as he continues his return to full fitness.

Neil Etheridge may also get the nod over John Ruddy between the sticks to give him a run out in the cup. Lukas Jutkiewicz will also likely earn a place in the starting side over Troy Deeney.