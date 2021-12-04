Jutkiewicz starts: The predicted Birmingham City XI to face Millwall this afternoon

Birmingham City will be looking to make it back-to-back victories when they travel to take on Millwall this afternoon.

Lee Bowyer’s men have had an inconsistent campaign, and they head to the capital in 14th position as they prepare for a tough game against the Lions, who sit in 10th, but just one point above Blues.

So, the visitors will feel they can get something, but Bowyer hasn’t been helped by injuries and suspensions that mean several experienced players won’t be involved.

With that in mind, we look at the expected XI Blues will line-up with…

Defensively, Bowyer’s side have been solid, with Matija Sarkic excelling in goal, so he will play, with Marc Roberts, Kristian Pedersen and Dion Sanderson likely to keep their place in the back three.

There may be a temptation to bring George Friend back into the side, with Pedersen reverting to wing-back, but that would be a defensive switch for a Blues team that struggle for creativity.

So, Jeremie Bela and Jordan Graham should continue down the flanks. Both offer pace, a direct threat and good crossing ability, making them major threats.

In midfield though, it’s not as simple. Ryan Woods and Gary Gardner are suspended, so Jordan James will continue alongside Ivan Sunjic, although the youngster is a doubt, but Bowyer will play the teenager if he’s available.

The excellent Riley McGree is nailed on to be in the XI, with the Australian given the freedom to get forward from the middle of the park.

Up top, Bowyer may consider giving Lukas Jutkiewicz a start after his winning goal last time out. Troy Deeney has generally done well alongside Scott Hogan but that strike against Blackpool could be what sets the former Middlesbrough man on a roll.

Therefore, Deeney will have to settle for a place on the bench, but he is sure to play a part at The Den.

Thoughts? What XI would you go with? Let us know in the comments below.