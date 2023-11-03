Highlights Ipswich Town is in a strong position in the Championship table, making their matchup against Birmingham City daunting for the latter.

Birmingham City face a daunting task tomorrow afternoon as they take on Ipswich Town.

The Tractor Boys currently sit second in the Championship table, are nine points clear of Leeds United who are in third and have a game in hand due to a postponement.

With this in mind, it's certainly safe to say that Blues are in a very strong position going into this game and will be hoping to secure another three points again.

League leaders Leicester City and Leeds play each other tonight - and a win for the Foxes would allow Ipswich to extend the gap between themselves and the Whites once again - which would put them in an even stronger position.

Championship Table P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 14 21 39 2 Ipswich Town 13 14 34 3 Leeds United 14 9 25

Birmingham, meanwhile, have lost all three of their games under Wayne Rooney and the pressure on the Manchester United legend will only grow if he fails to improve results soon.

In fairness to Blues, they have played some tough teams, but Rooney's critics won't be silenced until he starts to get some points on the board.

Ahead of tomorrow's clash, we take a look at the lineup he could put out.

GK: John Ruddy

Ruddy has been a regular starter for Blues despite the presence of Neil Etheridge - and it would be a surprise to see a goalkeeping switch tomorrow. Rooney probably won't want to rock the boat too much in that department.

LB: Manny Longelo

With Lee Buchanan remaining out of action, this is a real chance for Longelo to prove his worth. If the ex-West Ham man can be an asset both offensively and defensively, he could keep Buchanan out of the starting lineup when his teammate returns.

CB: Emanuel Aiwu

Loanee Aiwu will be wanting to prove to Rooney why he should stay in the starting lineup and could get another opportunity to shine tomorrow. He will also be wanting to justify why the Midlands side should sign him permanently.

CB: Dion Sanderson

Sanderson will be hoping to establish himself as a regular starter not just this season, but also beyond that. If he can secure a decent amount of game time during the next season or two, he could earn himself a move.

RB: Cody Drameh

With Ethan Laird available, it remains to be seen whether he comes back in for Drameh. The loanee did well against Hull City and didn't do too badly at the weekend though, so Laird may have to be patient and wait for another opportunity to come at another point.

CDM: Ivan Sunjic

Sunjic has done well during parts of this season and that will come as a relief to the Croatian, who will want to end his time at Blues on a high note if he leaves at the end of this term.

CDM: Krystian Bielik

Bielik has been a very important figure this term and with the ability and potential he has, it would be difficult to see him being dropped unless he sustains an injury or needs his game time managed.

CM: Juninho Bacuna

After picking up a one-match suspension for accumulating too many yellow cards, Bacuna is back for this game and could come straight back into the lineup as an energetic midfielder. He could potentially start just ahead of Sunjic and Bielik.

LW: Siriki Dembele

Dembele may not have enjoyed the best afternoon at Southampton last weekend - but he has scored three times for Blues this term and can be a real threat in the final third.

RW: Oliver Burke

Burke should have had a penalty at St Mary's and as a natural wide option, Rooney may opt to start him once again.

Bacuna could potentially start out wide - but his energy could be useful in the middle of the park.

ST: Jay Stansfield

Stansfield could potentially start in a deeper role with Lukas Jutkiewicz up top - but the loanee has done very well in front of goal this term and should get the opportunity to be the main man.

If he can impress tomorrow, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him retain his starting spot for the long term.