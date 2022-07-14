This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Any Premier League club wanting to sign Middlesbrough’s Marcus Tavernier will have to fork out an eight-figure sum this summer.

That was revealed yesterday via our FLW exclusive, which reported Boro will ask for at least £10 million for the 23-year-old.

The Championship club are reported to be braced to lose the midfielder this summer given the growing interest from a number of Premier League clubs, including Everton, Nottingham Forest and Leicester, among others.

With the above in mind, we asked three of our writers here at FLW if Tavernier was worth the fee Boro are commanding this summer, and whether or not they thought any of the Premier League clubs linked will pay it.

Billy Mulley

I certainly think it is justified that Middlesbrough are demanding an eight-figure fee for Marcus Tavernier but whether clubs are willing to pay it remains to be seen.

Given his importance in the team, and the ceiling attached to him, Tavernier is someone that Boro will not want to lose this summer, especially when considering that they will be hoping to challenge for automatic promotion.

That will naturally mean that Boro will demand a figure that is perhaps higher than their actual valuation.

I think there will continue to be Premier League interest even after this price tag revelation but these top-tier clubs will want to meet somewhere in the middle.

Adam Jones

At 23, it has to be said that he’s not the finished product just yet and could get even better.

However, they may not be prepared to pay £10m considering Lewis O’Brien is also available for around that price, with the latter showing the technical qualities needed to ply his trade in the Premier League.

Tavernier’s versatility, able to play in the middle and as a wing-back, could potentially tempt some teams into paying a premium price for his signature.

However, has he done enough in recent years in terms of his output? Five goals and five assists last season may have been a decent return but he may not contribute the same going forward if he arrives in the Premier League against higher-quality defenders.

With this, it would be difficult to see sides pay an eight-figure fee at this stage.

Ned Holmes

I suspect clubs will try to split the fee into guaranteed money and add-ons given Marcus Tavernier is relatively unproven.

A move to the Premier League is a little premature for me in the sense that I’m not sure he’s ready to really influence games in the top flight but I can understand teams wanting to sign him now to save paying a bigger fee further down the line.

The 23-year-old does look a player with a top flight future and will be harder to sign next summer if he’s coming off the back of a big season in the Championship, which could certainly happen.

I can see all four clubs getting close to the £10 million mark but you do feel that it’s more likely to be Nottingham Forest or Everton given how free spending they have been.

They’ll likely try to structure the deal so not all the money is guaranteed but it remains to be seen whether that’s something Boro will be interested in.