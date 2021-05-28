‘Justice for Neymarv’ ‘Very harsh’ – Plenty of Middlesbrough fans respond to major decision as busy summer window looms

Middlesbrough are gearing up for a busy summer after releasing their retained list on the club’s official website.

Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher are at the top of the list of players who will be moving on.

Neil Warnock revealed before the end of last season that the two strikers would be allowed to leave the club at the end of their contracts, meaning that the duo’s futures were all-but decided already.

In addition, the club have confirmed that Marvin Johnson, Jordan Archer, and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing will also move on.

Johnson joined the club in 2017 after the club were relegated from the Premier League and has gone on to make 103 appearances for the club in that time – 83 of which have come during the last two campaigns.

Archer and Mendez-Laing both moved to the club on short-term deals in the January transfer window, but after rarely featuring for Neil Warnock’s side, it seems that the decision has been made to go their separate ways.

As you’d expect, the news has attracted quite a reaction from fans on social media with many questioning the decision to allow Johnson to leave.

Here’s what a selection have had to say.

Really thought Neil would keep Johnson. Very surprised. However, I do feel this could bode well. After all we do need more quality in the wide areas. Johnson is a good steady pro but there’s certainly better out there. After all it does free up the wage bill to bring better in. — For The Love Of Boro (@4TheLoveOfBoro) May 28, 2021

Think we should’ve kept Johnson tbh — Matthew Bye (@MatthewBye13) May 28, 2021

WHY IS JOHNSON BEING LET GO — reece walker (@reecewalker30) May 28, 2021

Unlucky marv… very harsh (insert warnock joke and compliment about teesside, followed by story about his time at cardiff) — RobWinn | Attractive. Nice Software! (@CaravanRob) May 28, 2021

Disappointing that Neymarv is off, thought he could still do a job next season. Big window ahead — Mikey (@MikeyHobson3) May 28, 2021

Can’t believe we’ve let Marvin go — J (@jakeomalley1999) May 28, 2021

Gutted we’re letting Neymarv leave. — Craig (@bartrumus1986) May 28, 2021

JUSTICE FOR NEYMARV — Corey🇨🇩 (@CoreyMFC) May 28, 2021