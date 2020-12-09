Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘Justice for Mbe Soh’ – Many Nottingham Forest react to emerging team announcement

Published

8 hours ago

on

Nottingham Forest will be desperate to return to winning ways this evening, as they prepare to take on high-flying Norwich City at Carrow Road.

The Reds come into this one having lost four of their last five games, and they are yet to record a win since the return of football following the international break.

After losing 2-0 to another promotion contender in Reading at the weekend, Chris Hughton will be urging his side to return to winning ways tonight.

Looking for a response from his side, Hughton has made three changes to his starting line-up from the team that fell to a defeat in Berkshire on Saturday.

There’s an enforced change in midfield, with Samba Sow coming in for the suspended Ryan Yates, whilst Sammy Ameobi replaces Anthony Knockaert.

In defence, Tobias Figueiredo comes in for the injured Scott McKenna, who hobbled off with an ankle problem against Reading.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to the team news…


