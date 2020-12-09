‘Justice for Mbe Soh’ – Many Nottingham Forest react to emerging team announcement

Nottingham Forest will be desperate to return to winning ways this evening, as they prepare to take on high-flying Norwich City at Carrow Road.

The Reds come into this one having lost four of their last five games, and they are yet to record a win since the return of football following the international break.

After losing 2-0 to another promotion contender in Reading at the weekend, Chris Hughton will be urging his side to return to winning ways tonight.

Looking for a response from his side, Hughton has made three changes to his starting line-up from the team that fell to a defeat in Berkshire on Saturday.

There’s an enforced change in midfield, with Samba Sow coming in for the suspended Ryan Yates, whilst Sammy Ameobi replaces Anthony Knockaert.

In defence, Tobias Figueiredo comes in for the injured Scott McKenna, who hobbled off with an ankle problem against Reading.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to the team news…

The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result — ashhal (@ash85621) December 9, 2020

Other than Figueredo, who should be dropped, happy with that #nffc — L a i t h 🐝🌹 (@laithgaribaldi) December 9, 2020

Begging for the final whistle and the games not even started yet — RBIKYS (@rbikysx) December 9, 2020

How does Lolley keep getting starts!??!?!?!?!! — Ben 🌲 (@benrollo1) December 9, 2020

Mighten better come on feel sorry for the lad! — Aaron A (@Allsebrook94) December 9, 2020

That’s not a bad team… nice to see more attacking players on the bench aswell. — Alex (@AO1865) December 9, 2020

Just a goal would be nice — Rob ⭐️⭐️ (@RobFTID62) December 9, 2020

Justice for soh — Will Booth (@Willbooth88) December 9, 2020

lolley still playing? samba too? — bradley (@BullTrified) December 9, 2020