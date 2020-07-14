Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Fulham

‘Justice for Johansen’ – Plenty of Fulham fans fume as midfielder is left out v West Brom

Published

11 mins ago

on

Fulham will be hoping they can pick up a much-needed three points when they return to competitive action against West Brom on Tuesday evening. 

The Cottagers head into the game off the back of an impressive 2-0 win over play-off chasing Cardiff City at Craven Cottage, and they’ll be keen to build on that important win.

Scott Parker’s side are currently sat fourth in the Championship table, and will be well-aware of the threat that Slaven Bilic’s men are going to pose to them on the day at The Hawthorns.

Parker has named his starting XI for this one, with Harry Arter surprisingly dropping to the substitutes bench despite some improved displays recently.

Plenty of the Craven Cottage faithful took to social media to issue their thoughts on Parker’s latest team selection ahead of the game, with plenty being frustrated by Stefan Johansen being on the substitutes bench again.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


