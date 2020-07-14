Fulham
‘Justice for Johansen’ – Plenty of Fulham fans fume as midfielder is left out v West Brom
Fulham will be hoping they can pick up a much-needed three points when they return to competitive action against West Brom on Tuesday evening.
The Cottagers head into the game off the back of an impressive 2-0 win over play-off chasing Cardiff City at Craven Cottage, and they’ll be keen to build on that important win.
Scott Parker’s side are currently sat fourth in the Championship table, and will be well-aware of the threat that Slaven Bilic’s men are going to pose to them on the day at The Hawthorns.
Parker has named his starting XI for this one, with Harry Arter surprisingly dropping to the substitutes bench despite some improved displays recently.
2⃣ changes for this early evening kick-off!#WBAFUL pic.twitter.com/O52FIBuC7A
Fulham Football Club
Plenty of the Craven Cottage faithful took to social media to issue their thoughts on Parker’s latest team selection ahead of the game, with plenty being frustrated by Stefan Johansen being on the substitutes bench again.
Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….
Arter benched???? Is this real
Arter benched???? Is this real
christ parker must really hate stef. decent team otherwise
— 𝐹𝒾𝓃 (@fin_ffc) July 14, 2020
Justice for Johansen
Justice for Johansen
Can’t complain about this. Whatever happens I’m happy with this team. Only other change I’d make is drop Ream. Hasn’t been himself of late
— Shane Smith (@shaneffcsmith) July 14, 2020
I mean he has gone for it. All out attack. Fair play. I’m on board!!!
I mean he has gone for it. All out attack. Fair play. I'm on board!!!
Should’ve been Stef Jo surely but decent other than that tbf
— Evan (@EvR_18) July 14, 2020
WHERE IS STEFJO
WHERE IS STEFJO
Parker has zero respect for Stef Jo!
Parker has zero respect for Stef Jo!
Lacking stef there.
Lacking stef there.
Glad Arter isn't in line up
Glad Arter isn't in line up
For once I’d actually say, play Arter or even StefJo. BDR needs dropping
For once I'd actually say, play Arter or even StefJo. BDR needs dropping