‘Justice’, ‘Deserved’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react to Derby County player update following weekend draw

Derby County’s Craig Forsyth will miss the next three games after he was charged by the EFL for stamping on Nottingham Forest’s Philip Zinckernagel.

The east Midlands rivals played out a feisty 1-1 draw at the weekend, and there was one particular controversial moment when the left-back appeared to deliberately stamp on the Forest winger.

At the time, Forsyth escaped without punishment, but the Rams confirmed that this afternoon that the EFL had charged the player with violent conduct, meaning he will be banned for three games.

Of course, that doesn’t help Forest, who should’ve been playing against ten men if the referee had spotted the incident, which would’ve given them more chance of picking up three points in the derby.

The ultimate 2021 Derby County quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

1 of 24 In what year were the Rams founded? 1874 1884 1894 1904

However, the fans were still pleased to see that Forsyth has been punished for the incident. Here we look at some of the reaction from the Reds support on Twitter to the update…

Quite right to punish him, but annoying that 3 other clubs now benefit from this and not Forest if he was sent off in the match as he should have been. Zinckernagel’s knackers..! 😂😂😂 — Henrik NFFC Johansen (@henjohansen1) September 2, 2021

Yeah, I'm sure VAR would have just ignored that one too. 🙄 Shouldn't have been still on the pitch to set the goal up. #dcfc v #nffc https://t.co/XjMjP98i3E — Paul Trenter (@Trents88) September 2, 2021

Derby fans actually acting surprised at this news 🤡🤡 #nffc https://t.co/vO0yDs7GKj — Nick Hancox (@NickHancox1) September 2, 2021

Good he deserved the ban, now give Derby the points deduction EFL! #NFFC — Harry McBain (@HarryMcBain27) September 2, 2021