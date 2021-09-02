Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Derby County

‘Justice’, ‘Deserved’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react to Derby County player update following weekend draw

Published

7 mins ago

on

Derby County’s Craig Forsyth will miss the next three games after he was charged by the EFL for stamping on Nottingham Forest’s Philip Zinckernagel.

The east Midlands rivals played out a feisty 1-1 draw at the weekend, and there was one particular controversial moment when the left-back appeared to deliberately stamp on the Forest winger.

At the time, Forsyth escaped without punishment, but the Rams confirmed that this afternoon that the EFL had charged the player with violent conduct, meaning he will be banned for three games.

Of course, that doesn’t help Forest, who should’ve been playing against ten men if the referee had spotted the incident, which would’ve given them more chance of picking up three points in the derby.

The ultimate 2021 Derby County quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

1 of 24

In what year were the Rams founded?

However, the fans were still pleased to see that Forsyth has been punished for the incident. Here we look at some of the reaction from the Reds support on Twitter to the update…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Justice’, ‘Deserved’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react to Derby County player update following weekend draw

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: