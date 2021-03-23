‘Justice’, ‘Awful for us’ – These Norwich City fans react to player update

Norwich City’s Todd Cantwell has been called up to the England U21 squad as they prepare for UEFA European Championship group stage in the international break.

The attacking midfielder has been superb for the Canaries this season, but he was only named on standby for Aidy Boothroyd’s squad.

However, the Championship club confirmed this afternoon that the 23-year-old had been drafted in after Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood pulled out through injury.

Most fans are delighted for Cantwell to receive international recognition, particularly as this is a tournament, with the knockout stages set to be played in the summer.

Yet, some are concerned that this will put the club in a difficult position as England’s final group game against Croatia is set to be played on March 31st, with the Canaries set to play Preston at Deepdale just two days later.

Here we look at some of the reaction to Cantwell’s call-up from Twitter…

Great for him, but awful for us v Preston https://t.co/ShCuA6d4yN — Jake Mann (@JakeNcfcMann11) March 23, 2021

Let’s goooooooooo well deserved should never of been kept out but that now also means that’s another international we could be missing for Preston 😩😩😩😩😩😩 — Shane Jones (@Shaney_ncfc) March 23, 2021

Perfect… just what we needed before the Preston game! 🙈 — Jason Webber (@jasonwebber66) March 23, 2021

Go on, Toddy 💪🏼 — Gabelli🔰🌹 (@IanGabelli) March 23, 2021

thoroughly deserved! — Nick B (@cheltcanary) March 23, 2021