‘Just when things were looking up’, ‘Still getting promoted’ – Many Reading fans react as off-field update emerges

Reading are set to be the second Championship club this season to be hit with a points deduction due to a breach of the EFL’s financial rules, according to John Percy of The Telegraph.

The Royals have been under a transfer embargo all summer due to the breaches but were allowed to sign players within a certain wage cap, which meant they could bring in the likes of Danny Drinkwater and Baba Rahman on loan and the permanent additions of Scott Dann and Alen Halilovic.

However their punishment, like Derby County’s for their breaking of the regulations, is set to be a firm one, with Percy reporting that the deduction could be between six and nine points.

Veljko Paunovic’s side have currently amassed 10 points and a deduction wouldn’t necessarily see them consigned to a relegation battle all season but it would be a real blow after an upturn in form.

The club breached the three-year loss rule – which doesn’t allow clubs to post a loss of over £39 million in a 36 month time period – considerably after posting a pre-tax loss of £93 million for the last three years in the most recent accounts.

Are these 22 Reading FC stats real or fake?

1 of 22 Reading had less than 55% possession of the ball against Stoke City. True or False? True False

Understandably concerned Reading fans have been reacting to the latest development on social media.

Just when things were looking up 😩 #readingfc https://t.co/g7Plsnm8Yx — Jacob Potter (@pott95) September 21, 2021

It's been coming for sometime and the club only has itself to blame. Dreadful owners have destroyed this 150-year-old club. #readingfc https://t.co/NhHgK7pW2L — Andy Povey (@andypovey) September 21, 2021

Fantastic — Ben (@bjturrner) September 21, 2021

that’s us down then i reckon — djng 💙 (@RFCJAAY) September 21, 2021

still getting promoted — . (@paxmerry) September 21, 2021

No no no no no no no no no no no no no https://t.co/wVqEVnI6c6 — Harry (@hk3mp) September 21, 2021

So there it is… the beginning of the end #ReadingFC — 🐺 (@BigBadWolfRFC) September 21, 2021