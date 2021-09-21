Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Reading

‘Just when things were looking up’, ‘Still getting promoted’ – Many Reading fans react as off-field update emerges

Published

7 mins ago

on

Reading are set to be the second Championship club this season to be hit with a points deduction due to a breach of the EFL’s financial rules, according to John Percy of The Telegraph.

The Royals have been under a transfer embargo all summer due to the breaches but were allowed to sign players within a certain wage cap, which meant they could bring in the likes of Danny Drinkwater and Baba Rahman on loan and the permanent additions of Scott Dann and Alen Halilovic.

However their punishment, like Derby County’s for their breaking of the regulations, is set to be a firm one, with Percy reporting that the deduction could be between six and nine points.

Love the EFL? Want to share your opinions about your club? Get involved by subscribing to FLW TV on Youtube HERE!

Veljko Paunovic’s side have currently amassed 10 points and a deduction wouldn’t necessarily see them consigned to a relegation battle all season but it would be a real blow after an upturn in form.

The club breached the three-year loss rule – which doesn’t allow clubs to post a loss of over £39 million in a 36 month time period – considerably after posting a pre-tax loss of £93 million for the last three years in the most recent accounts.

Are these 22 Reading FC stats real or fake?

1 of 22

Reading had less than 55% possession of the ball against Stoke City. True or False?

Understandably concerned Reading fans have been reacting to the latest development on social media.


Related Topics:

25 years old, UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, Preston North End fan

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Just when things were looking up’, ‘Still getting promoted’ – Many Reading fans react as off-field update emerges

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: