‘Just what we’ve needed’, ‘Absolutely class’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans heap praise on 30-y/o after crucial win

Sheffield Wednesday picked up an important three points as they beat Ipswich Town 1-0 at Hillsborough yesterday.

The result was much-needed for Darren Moore’s side who are trying to close the gap to the play-off places, which is currently six points.

A an early goal from Marvin Johnson sealed the win in what was an impressive defensive effort from the Owls as they managed to prevent the Tractor Boys from having a shot on target.

Whilst Sam Hutchinson was excellent, new boys Jordan Storey and particularly Harlee Dean also impressed. The latter joined on loan from Birmingham and produced a commanding display to help Wednesday to a welcome clean sheet.

The 30-year-old struggled at time for Blues but his first appearance in Yorkshire suggests he could be a shrewd addition.

As well as keeping the Ipswich forwards quiet, Dean was very vocal in organising the defensive unit as they stood firm under pressure from the visitors.

Here we look at some of the reaction to Dean’s display from Twitter…

Excellent debut by Dean. Just what we’ve needed all season. Wins his headers, didn’t need to get out of 3rd gear and a calming presence for the defenders around him. Great signing #swfc — RocketOwl (@RocketOwl1986) January 29, 2022

Dean made that back line impenetrable today, absolutely class organisation 👏#swfc — Charlie🦉 (@charliegpg) January 29, 2022

Danny Batth just a poor man’s Harlee Dean #swfc — matt (@MattRFez) January 29, 2022

Cracking debut for #swfc Harlee Dean, don’t give 2 hoots what Birmingham fans have to say about him, judge him the blue & white of the 🦉!! Well done storey as well, reads game so well 😜 al get me coat — Paul Bellwood (@bolsawud) January 29, 2022

Harlee Dean will make a reyt difference to this team. Makes you realise how poor some of our CB’s are #swfc — Dylan (@Dylan0wl) January 29, 2022

Early days but what a pick up breezeblockhead Harlee Dean looks like he could be #swfc — Kelly (@kelly_owls) January 29, 2022

Harlee Dean is the defensive leader we’ve been crying out for 👏🏼👏🏼🦉#swfc — nicky rowlinson #BeKind (@nicolarowlinson) January 29, 2022