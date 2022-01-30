Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Just what we’ve needed’, ‘Absolutely class’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans heap praise on 30-y/o after crucial win

Sheffield Wednesday picked up an important three points as they beat Ipswich Town 1-0 at Hillsborough yesterday.

The result was much-needed for Darren Moore’s side who are trying to close the gap to the play-off places, which is currently six points.

A an early goal from Marvin Johnson sealed the win in what was an impressive defensive effort from the Owls as they managed to prevent the Tractor Boys from having a shot on target.

Whilst Sam Hutchinson was excellent, new boys Jordan Storey and particularly Harlee Dean also impressed. The latter joined on loan from Birmingham and produced a commanding display to help Wednesday to a welcome clean sheet.

The 30-year-old struggled at time for Blues but his first appearance in Yorkshire suggests he could be a shrewd addition.

As well as keeping the Ipswich forwards quiet, Dean was very vocal in organising the defensive unit as they stood firm under pressure from the visitors.

Here we look at some of the reaction to Dean’s display from Twitter…


