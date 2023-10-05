Highlights Nathan Jones has emerged as a potential candidate for the Sheffield Wednesday manager position after being dismissed by Southampton earlier this year.

Nathan Jones has emerged as a potential candidate to take on the role of Sheffield Wednesday manager.

According to The Star, the former Southampton and Luton Town boss is being considered as a replacement for Xisco Munoz.

Jones has been out of work since being dismissed by the Saints earlier this year, with his time at St. Mary’s lasting just a few months.

The 50-year-old has plenty of Championship experience, having worked with the Hatters and Stoke City at this level in the past.

Jones played a key role in Luton’s rise from League Two to the second tier, before making the switch to Southampton last season.

Would Nathan Jones be a good appointment for Sheffield Wednesday?

Wednesday’s search for a new manager could bring them to Jones, as the club seeks to turn around their horrible start to the season.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether Jones would be a good appointment to replace Munoz…

Declan Harte

Jones’ time at Southampton was a disaster, but it was one that shouldn’t damage his reputation too much.

The Saints were in turmoil anyway, and turning around their season proved to be too difficult a task.

While he did put his foot in his mouth a few times during this period, he otherwise did an okay job with the tools he was given, even earning a win over Manchester City in the EFL Cup.

More importantly, Jones’ time in the Championship with Luton was quite successful, and he has proven he can work well with limited resources.

He can certainly be a difficult character to work with, as also evidenced by his time at Stoke.

But if he can get the backing of the players, then he could prove a smart appointment.

There are obvious risks to bringing him in, but Wednesday needs something to turn things around and Jones’ track record suggests he might have what the Owls are looking for.

Alfie Burns

If Dejphon Chansiri can land someone like Nathan Jones after the Darren Moore/Xisco Munoz shambles, it will go some way to repairing some of the damage that's been done.

Jones has struggled in jobs with Stoke City and Southampton, but his work with Luton Town stands out above all that for me. Both Stoke and Southampton were difficult places to manage and more experienced heads would've struggled in either job, but what happened at Luton, who punched above their weight so much, just tips this into the category of would be a superb appointment.

It's completely unfair on Rob Edwards to say Jones was the man that kickstarted Luton's journey to the Premier League, but Edwards was able to take on and deliver the groundwork that had been set by the Welshman; he did fantastic work at Kenilworth Road and he deserves a good job somewhere in the EFL.

Despite Wednesday's poor start to the season, it's still a big club and a good job, with Jones having the personality to turn things around and get the fans back on board. It's a big job and one he would relish.

Jones' arrival would be a coup for Wednesday, despite his struggles in Stoke and Southampton, and that's just what Wednesday need right now.