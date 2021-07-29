‘Just what we needed’, ‘Was not expecting that’ – Many Plymouth Argyle fans react to latest signing

After finishing in 18th position following Plymouth Argyle swift return to League One last season, Ryan Lowe has been looking to build on a somewhat promising campaign with some fresh additions ahead of the new season.

The Pilgrims’ alarming drop-off in form in the last two months, which saw them lose 11 out of their last 15 matches, saw the need for Lowe to bring in some new faces and he’s done just that.

No fewer than seven players have arrived this summer, including the likes of James Wildon, Brendan Galloway and James Bolton, and now Lowe has added some more potential creativity to his midfield with the addition of Ryan Broom.

The 24-year-old arrives from Peterborough United on a season-long loan having found first-team chances hard to come by at London Road during the 2020-21 campaign in his debut year with the club.

22 things all Plymouth Argyle fans simply must know – But do you?

1 of 22 1. In what year were Plymouth formed? 1856 1866 1876 1886

Before that, Broom fired in eight League Two goals for Cheltenham in 2019-20 so he provides a goal threat and he could also be a potential option at right-wing-back in Lowe’s 3-5-2 system.

Plymouth fans have been reacting to Broom’s arrival and it’s fair to say that there’s been quite a positive welcome for the versatile midfielder.

No brushing this off A striker and we are done 💚 https://t.co/Sui1SUpNXv — Dylan hainey (@dylan_hainey) July 29, 2021

Great signing this https://t.co/yxowPCBjcg — Anton Saunders (@Ants_PAFC) July 29, 2021

Happy with that. Versatile, can play in a midfield two, three or RWB. Quality player! https://t.co/QGp5oh6ufr — Tom Gribble (@GribbleTom) July 29, 2021

Just what we needed in midfield. What a signing https://t.co/fSLVrpHjsb — Daniel Warren (@_DanielWarren) July 29, 2021

Great signing that, caused all sorts of problems when he was at Cheltenham https://t.co/EZDaxQg93H — Jack 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@JLH5464) July 29, 2021

Some player… welcome aboard the good ship mayflower #pafc https://t.co/8kZNKxnA0Z — Al Davey (@Davey_Alex1) July 29, 2021

Was not expecting that! What a signing that is! 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 #pafc https://t.co/8O1NM1vIZ8 — Jak Ball (@Jakfirst) July 29, 2021