‘Just what we need’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to transfer links with 11-goal attacker

5 mins ago

Talks have begun between Nottingham Forest and Karagümrük over winger Alassane Ndao, according to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu.

Forest are still yet to make their first signing of the summer transfer window with pre-season underway and only a few weeks to go until their season opener at Coventry City.

But Chris Hughton will be keen to bolster his attacking options, with Philip Zinckernagel being linked with a loan move from Watford, following the likes of Sammy Ameobi, Anthony Knockaert and Luke Freeman’s departures.

The Reds have now been linked with a move for Karagümrük winger Alassane Ndao, with Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu claiming that talks have begun between the two clubs.

Ndao scored 11 goals in 38 Super Lig appearances for Karagümrük, chipping in with a further nine assists from out wide.

Ndao is likely to cost a fee this summer, and his potential arrival has prompted plenty of responses from Forest supporters on social media.

The 24-year-old would be a much-needed signing given their lack of depth in attack, with only Joe Lolley, Brennan Johnson and Alex Mighten at the club at the moment.

Here’s how Forest fans reacted to the speculation…


Nottingham-based journalist who regularly covers Nottingham Forest home and away.

