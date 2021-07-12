‘Just what we need’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to transfer links with 11-goal attacker

Talks have begun between Nottingham Forest and Karagümrük over winger Alassane Ndao, according to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu.

Forest are still yet to make their first signing of the summer transfer window with pre-season underway and only a few weeks to go until their season opener at Coventry City.

But Chris Hughton will be keen to bolster his attacking options, with Philip Zinckernagel being linked with a loan move from Watford, following the likes of Sammy Ameobi, Anthony Knockaert and Luke Freeman’s departures.

The Reds have now been linked with a move for Karagümrük winger Alassane Ndao, with Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu claiming that talks have begun between the two clubs.

The higher or lower Nottingham Forest transfer fee quiz – can you get 20/20?

1 of 20 1. Was Harry Arter's fee higher or lower than Robert Earnshaw's? Higher Lower

Ndao scored 11 goals in 38 Super Lig appearances for Karagümrük, chipping in with a further nine assists from out wide.

Ndao is likely to cost a fee this summer, and his potential arrival has prompted plenty of responses from Forest supporters on social media.

The 24-year-old would be a much-needed signing given their lack of depth in attack, with only Joe Lolley, Brennan Johnson and Alex Mighten at the club at the moment.

Here’s how Forest fans reacted to the speculation…

looks like were definitely looking for a winger and the ones linked seem decent based on numbers. hope this wouldn't stop mightens growth. the ages of the players were looking at is very good to see as well. — Jack Taylor (@Tay03Jack) July 11, 2021

Under the Murphy age bracket, can play in 3 different positions from a Turkish side with some decent players in it, Biglia being one. — Will Hobson (@Willh1985) July 11, 2021

Interesting. New ceo and team obviously hitting the ground running. — Simon Arnold (@simonrarnold) July 11, 2021

It sounds promising with these links but let’s hope who comes in can hit the ground running and settle in — Kieren (@kierenstraw) July 11, 2021

Looks decent. Just what we need. Pace, goals and assists — Kevin Phillips Bong (@K_Phillips_Bong) July 11, 2021

My mate is a huge Fenerbache fan and really rates him — Freebs The Lion (@FreebsTheTree) July 11, 2021

Alassane Ndao you say? Off to YouTube it is then… #NFFC — Smash! (@thurmatwit) July 11, 2021