Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Barnsley

‘Just what we need’ – Many Barnsley fans react as transfer deal edges closer

Published

4 mins ago

on

A number of Barnsley supporters have been reacting to the latest developments that Norwich City striker Carlton Morris is set to return to Carrow Road from his loan spell with MK Dons and sign for a Championship club.

Morris has been linked with a potential January move to Barnsley, with the forward having enjoyed a decent loan spell with MK Dons during the first half of the campaign in which he has scored three goals and provided one assist in 18 League One appearances (Sofascore). While he has also showed his ability to link the play in the final third.

It is thought that Barnsley are the Championship team that Morris is in talks to join ahead of the winter window. MK Dons manager Russell Martin admitted that his side had wanted to keep hold of the 25-year-old but they could not compete with the other club’s financial offer.

Quiz: Did these 20 things happen to Barnsley FC in 2020?

1 of 20

Won three straight games?

The forward’s long-term future was always going to be away from Norwich with him having been sent out on loan on a number of occasions over the last few years. Given Morris was entering the last few months of his deal it seems the Canaries have been wanting to cash in on him and Barnsley could be set to take advantage of that.

Many Barnsley fans were cautiously optimistic over the signing, with one fan even comparing the situation to when Conor Chaplin arrived to a bit of scepticism. However, there were some fans who do not believe he is the right fit for the Tykes.

Here then, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Just what we need’ – Many Barnsley fans react as transfer deal edges closer

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: