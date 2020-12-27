‘Just what we need’ – Many Barnsley fans react as transfer deal edges closer

A number of Barnsley supporters have been reacting to the latest developments that Norwich City striker Carlton Morris is set to return to Carrow Road from his loan spell with MK Dons and sign for a Championship club.

Morris has been linked with a potential January move to Barnsley, with the forward having enjoyed a decent loan spell with MK Dons during the first half of the campaign in which he has scored three goals and provided one assist in 18 League One appearances (Sofascore). While he has also showed his ability to link the play in the final third.

It is thought that Barnsley are the Championship team that Morris is in talks to join ahead of the winter window. MK Dons manager Russell Martin admitted that his side had wanted to keep hold of the 25-year-old but they could not compete with the other club’s financial offer.

Quiz: Did these 20 things happen to Barnsley FC in 2020?

1 of 20 Won three straight games? Yes No

The forward’s long-term future was always going to be away from Norwich with him having been sent out on loan on a number of occasions over the last few years. Given Morris was entering the last few months of his deal it seems the Canaries have been wanting to cash in on him and Barnsley could be set to take advantage of that.

Many Barnsley fans were cautiously optimistic over the signing, with one fan even comparing the situation to when Conor Chaplin arrived to a bit of scepticism. However, there were some fans who do not believe he is the right fit for the Tykes.

Here then, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Fits the Barnsley recruitment model and would be a great addition to play with Cauley ⚽️🔴⚪️ — Ian Grange (@igrange201113) December 26, 2020

Potentially a very shrewd signing this one, Reds! – Especially under Ismaël. If not for injuries, which have hindered his development, I think he’d already be operating at Champ level, @GabSutton. Very impressed by him when at Shrews’. #BarnsleyFC https://t.co/GPFpdHuI5i — George (@Georgrundo) December 26, 2020

People already writing him off & he hasn’t signed yet. Chaps wasn’t good in league one, second top goal scorer for us last season. Brittain an MK Dons back up, one of our best players so far. Don’t judge a player before he’s played, I did it and they proved me wrong 👍 https://t.co/fr30uHDeV5 — 𝑮𝒐𝒍𝒅𝒊 ♡🎄 (@TarnCait) December 26, 2020

Bit of a strange one this. https://t.co/WvlDWxv8en — BFC Luke (@BFC_Luke) December 26, 2020

I’m happy with him and Kitching being linked. And hope we can pick up the best players in L1/L2 on the cheap. Bed them in ready for next year. But would hope board are tempted to look at 1 or 2 slightly more ‘proven’ players who could come in and really improve starting 11 now. — HalifaxRed (@Reds30082) December 26, 2020

I think he’s just what we need we’ve got our goalscorer in Woodrow from what I’ve seen he’s a physical striker who can hold the ball up — Toby Howley (@TobyHowley) December 26, 2020

Find me an affordable, UK based, mobile, goalscoring physical striker. I think you'll struggle. Personally I'm happy taking a punt on Morris. I raised my eyebrows at the Chaplin signing however, he's doing far better than I expected. #Barnsleyfc — Ben Mellor (@BenjMellor) December 26, 2020