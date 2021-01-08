‘Just what was needed’ – Many Bradford City fans react to transfer involving Leeds United player

Bradford City have signed youngster Jordan Stevens from Yorkshire neighbours Leeds United, the club have confirmed.

Stevens made the switch to Elland Road in the summer of 2018, but has been restricted to just a handful of appearances under Marcelo Bielsa.

All of his outings for the Whites have come from the bench, including last January’s FA Cup defeat at Arsenal in the FA Cup, although the 20-year-old was loaned out to Swindon Town at the beginning of this season to give him an opportunity for regular first-team football.

And the winger would end up featuring 16 times for the Robins, scoring his first professional goal on his debut in the victory over Burton Albion back in September.

However, Steven was recalled from his loan spell at the League One strugglers earlier this morning – with Bradford confirming that the youngster will be joining them until the end of the season.

Here’s how the Valley Parade faithful have been reacting to their second signing of the window on Twitter:

