‘Just what they need’ – 61-year-old registers interest in Bristol City vacancy: The verdict

Former Brighton and Hove Albion boss Chris Hughton is reportedly interested in taking charge at Championship club Bristol City according to Sky Sport’ Rob Dorsett.

Chris Hughton interested in the vacant head coach job at #bristolcity. Been waiting for right opportunity since #bhafc sacking last May, and believes with the right backing, club can quickly win promotion to Prem Lg. Mick McCarthy also on the shortlist. — Rob Dorsett (@RobDorsettSky) July 6, 2020

Bristol City are without a manager after announcing that they had parted company with Lee Johnson following their 1-0 defeat to play-off chasing rivals Cardiff City on Saturday.

The Robins are currently sat 12th in the Championship table, and are nine points adrift of the play-off positions with five matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

Hughton has been out of work since May 2019, when he was surprisingly dismissed from his role in charge of Brighton and Hove Albion despite guiding them to safety in the Premier League.

But would Hughton be a good appointment by Bristol City?

We discuss….

George Dagless:

Just what they need.

He’s a proven manager at this level in terms of getting sides promoted and it is clear that that is what the Robins need.

Lee Johnson did a good job in getting them to this stage but he couldn’t get them over the line and it might be because he’s never got a side to win promotion to the Premier League before.

His time will surely come but the Robins have spent well and have a good squad so it makes sense to get in someone like Hughton who might well be able to be the last piece of the jigsaw.

Sam Rourke:

They should do all they can to get him.

For me, Hughton should be Bristol City’s number one priority to replace Lee Johnson.

The 61-year-old has a track-record of achieving promotion out of the Championship and I feel the Robins could do with someone who has the nous and experience.

Hughton has excellent man-management skills and is a likeable character, it’s testament to him that he hasn’t just jumped straight back into a role, he’s clearly waiting for the right opportunity.

The Robins have all the infrastructure in place to be a top-flight side and they just need someone who has experience, and Hughton can be that man.

George Harbey:

Hughton is exactly what Bristol City need.

The club have backed Lee Johnson a considerable amount, especially over the past couple of years, but he has been unable to deliver that objective and now is the time to look elsewhere.

Hughton is the master of getting teams promoted from the Championship having done so before with Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion, and I think that experience could be beneficial for the Robins in their quest for promotion to the top-flight.

They have had a younger manager had a go at trying to get the club out the division, but now they need an older head who can come in and take the reins and steer the ship towards the Premier League.