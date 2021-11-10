‘Just what he needs’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to player’s showing

Many Sheffield Wednesday fans have taken to Twitter to react to Saido Berahino’s goal and performance in the club’s 4-0 win over Harrogate Town in the Papa John’s Trophy last night.

The 28-year-old signed for the Owls during what was a busy summer and has taken a little while to get going in a blue and white shirt but was in fine form yesterday evening as he put in a solid performance in the rout.

Berahino took his goal well on the night, finishing into the centre of the net after being teed up by Jack Hunt after just 17 minutes played as he lit the touch paper for what would be a complete showing from his side.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Hillsborough faithful to react to the striker’s goal and performance, with many taking to social media to air their views on what they saw from the frontman.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.

Just what he needs and hopefully the floodgates will open 🔥 — Alan Wood (@AlanWood007) November 9, 2021

He is Ronaldinho🎶🎶 — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@WednesdayOwen) November 9, 2021

Found his level , excellent — Craig🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@superowls11) November 9, 2021

Legend in the making… — Thom Beaterson (@TBeaterson) November 9, 2021

Majestic finish! — Adam (@Adam_APS) November 9, 2021

Silencing the haters https://t.co/B9ESgF351U — Ellis Champion (@EllisChampion) November 9, 2021

So happy with this, maybe get a couple more and get the man up and running #swfc https://t.co/tVAKEmp7QU — 🥚 (@YoLO6798) November 9, 2021