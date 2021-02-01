‘Just wasn’t good enough’ – Many Sunderland fans react as player seals move away

MK Dons have completed the signing of Sunderland striker Will Grigg on a deal until the end of the season.

Grigg has endured a tough spell at Sunderland since joining the club from Wigan Athletic for £4million in February 2019.

The Northern Ireland international has scored only eight goals in 61 appearances for the Black Cats, and has failed to live up to expectations.

Grigg has made 12 appearances for Sunderland in all competitions this season, but has been unable to find the back of the net.

The 29-year-old has now returned to one of his former clubs, signing on loan for MK Dons until the end of the season.

Grigg scored 22 goals in 2014/15 to help MK win promotion to the Championship from League One, scoring a famous brace in a League Cup win over Manchester United.

He will now look to get back to his best in front of goal for Russell Martin’s side, as they look to climb up the League One table.

Here, we take a look at Sunderland fans’ reactions to Grigg’s move away from the Stadium of Light…

Never wanted to be here from the first second he signed. Watch him bang them in and help us get into the top 6 now 🤣🤣 — Gary Johnson (@GazJ2K) February 1, 2021

Up there as one of Sunderland's worst ever signings. Enjoy Milton Keynes. Again. — Alex | Bidoofus 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@AlexBidoofus) February 1, 2021

Probably score a hat trick against us tomorra — Ambient_Gaming (@Ambient_Gaming) February 1, 2021

Could be good business if he comes back next season smashing them — Luke._.moore♠️ (@Luke58684333) February 1, 2021

Good luck to him, now sign someone — Dec (@declanprice02) February 1, 2021

Hope he does well but he wasn't for sunderland — laughs and jokes (@molej4mes) February 1, 2021

Just wasn’t good enough hopefully this can help with his confidence — Luke Maynard (@LukeNard20) February 1, 2021

Best of luck lad, shame it didn’t work out up here — Graham (@GrahamR26194467) February 1, 2021

Announce some pace — jack (@KcbeBean) February 1, 2021

Leaves us short up front, that my opinion, thank you and good night — Lee Gamble (@LeeGamble1973) February 1, 2021