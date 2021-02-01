Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet League One

‘Just wasn’t good enough’ – Many Sunderland fans react as player seals move away

Published

5 mins ago

on

MK Dons have completed the signing of Sunderland striker Will Grigg on a deal until the end of the season.

Grigg has endured a tough spell at Sunderland since joining the club from Wigan Athletic for £4million in February 2019.

The Northern Ireland international has scored only eight goals in 61 appearances for the Black Cats, and has failed to live up to expectations.

Grigg has made 12 appearances for Sunderland in all competitions this season, but has been unable to find the back of the net.

The 29-year-old has now returned to one of his former clubs, signing on loan for MK Dons until the end of the season.

Grigg scored 22 goals in 2014/15 to help MK win promotion to the Championship from League One, scoring a famous brace in a League Cup win over Manchester United.

He will now look to get back to his best in front of goal for Russell Martin’s side, as they look to climb up the League One table.

Here, we take a look at Sunderland fans’ reactions to Grigg’s move away from the Stadium of Light…


