Brentford

‘Just unacceptable’, ‘Laughable’ – These fans react to remarkable Brentford moment in play-off clash

Published

9 mins ago

on

Brentford went into today’s play-off semi-final second leg against Bournemouth trailing by a goal, and they made their task much harder by conceding after just six minutes.

Thomas Frank’s side were expected to come flying out of the blocks, but it didn’t really happen, with the Cherries taking the lead in remarkable circumstances.

It came after the Bees were inexplicably caught short at the back from a corner. All of the home team had pushed up into the Bournemouth half, with a long ball freeing Danjuma, who had the half to himself.

The classy winger showed great composure to take the chance well, but even he wouldn’t have believed the defending from Brentford.

Whilst Ivan Toney equalised shortly after from the spot, it has still made the Londoners task of reaching Wembley harder, and it’s fair to say the fans were not at all impressed with the defending. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to the opener…

https://twitter.com/stewgetsgoals88/status/1396068911628574722


