‘Just unacceptable’, ‘Laughable’ – These fans react to remarkable Brentford moment in play-off clash

Brentford went into today’s play-off semi-final second leg against Bournemouth trailing by a goal, and they made their task much harder by conceding after just six minutes.

GOAL #BrentfordFC 0 @afcbournemouth 1 A break from a corner and Danjuma sprints clear to roll home 🐝 0-1 🍒#BrentfordFC #BREBOU — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) May 22, 2021

Thomas Frank’s side were expected to come flying out of the blocks, but it didn’t really happen, with the Cherries taking the lead in remarkable circumstances.

It came after the Bees were inexplicably caught short at the back from a corner. All of the home team had pushed up into the Bournemouth half, with a long ball freeing Danjuma, who had the half to himself.

The classy winger showed great composure to take the chance well, but even he wouldn’t have believed the defending from Brentford.

Whilst Ivan Toney equalised shortly after from the spot, it has still made the Londoners task of reaching Wembley harder, and it’s fair to say the fans were not at all impressed with the defending. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to the opener…

We teach the kids ‘don’t allow the ball to bounce’. It’s basics, to see it at this level is laughable… A play off semi final 2nd leg game too… — Paulos (@Paulos0987) May 22, 2021

https://twitter.com/stewgetsgoals88/status/1396068911628574722

Bottleford at it again! https://t.co/Udik8t1aLL — Edward Mills (@EdMills_89) May 22, 2021

To think I almost bought tickets for this game, would’ve just gone to see us lose again💀 https://t.co/pSMCPJEtQG — Ja szn🤟🏾 (@dans_nld) May 22, 2021

Ohhhh wow.. I'm a. Neutral…. But why was everyone up from the corner lol — danny wilson (@beargryllz) May 22, 2021

Oh that’s a smack in the mouth not good not good at all pic.twitter.com/9KJcgAVmw7 — Jay (@keziow_jay) May 22, 2021

Possibly the worst defending I have ever seen in professional football. — Shaun Lee (@shaunlee_6) May 22, 2021