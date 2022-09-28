“Just too injury prone” – Millwall fan pundit gives verdict on future of Mason Bennett

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Mason Bennett’s had a bit of a tough time since signing for Millwall back in 2020.

Whilst he has made a fair number of appearances for the Lions and been able to contribute goals scoring five times in the 2020/21 season and three times last season, he is also a player that has been fairly injury prone and played some stop start football as a result.

This season he played the first three games of the season before picking up another injury which has seen him out of action since.

Next summer the 26-year-old is out of contract at The Den so we asked FLW’s Millwall fan pundit Tom Luetchford if he would offer Bennett a new contract: “I’ve always liked Bennett, I think he has something to offer. Whether that’s starting or off the bench, he’s a great impact player.

“Obviously, as we all know, he’s very injury prone and then ends up having massive spells on the sidelines.

“Should he be offered a new contract? I would offer him a contract but only on a pay as you play basis. If he’s out and he’s injured then he shouldn’t be getting paid. Just too injury prone.”

The Verdict:

Bennett has been able to play a fair amount of football for Millwall so far but due to his injuries, he has definitely suffered in terms of game time which will have no doubt been frustrating for both him and the club.

Therefore, this gives Gary Rowett a hard decision to make when it comes to a new contract. Not least because he is a player with quality and can contribute to the side when he is playing.

You can understand why Tom thinks a pay as you play contract would be a good solution as it protects the club. However, it’s hard to see Bennett going for this himself as it gives him very little security.