‘Just too good’, ‘What a player’ – Many Birmingham City fans react to 28-year-old’s midweek performance

Birmingham City were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw at home to Nottingham Forest at St. Andrew’s last night.

It was a game which possessed very little quality from both sides, but Blues edged it over the course of the 90 minutes.

They took the lead through Marc Roberts on 49 minutes, with Ivan Sanchez delivering an excellent corner towards the back post.

It wasn’t the first time Sanchez’s set-pieces proved to be a threat, with Harlee Dean seeing a header being kept out at point-blank range in the first half.

But Blues suffered a late, late blow with Scott McKenna picking up a whack from a corner, and the referee giving a penalty.

Lewis Grabban stepped up in the 98th minute to find the bottom corner from the penalty spot, much to the dismay of Lee Bowyer.

Sanchez was undoubtedly one of Blues’ bright sparks on the night, as he made his return to the starting line-up, causing Tyler Blackett plenty of problems down the right.

Here, we take a look at Blues’ fans reactions to his performance on Wednesday night…

Sanchez was a bright spark, we missed him when he went off..the other forwards, Bela, Juke and Leko were just terrible. We were the better team but Forest were a joke, one of the worst teams ive seen for a long time — mick (@mickyh01) April 21, 2021

I like sanchez in the 10 role played well tonight , i'd bring seddon on for bela now #bcfc — james lomas 🌍🏐 (@James_C_Lomas) April 21, 2021

Sanchez really knows how to get those corners in #BCFC Bosh! — Benno (@Bluewurst1875) April 21, 2021

Sanchez 🤝 beautiful delivery — Rory Walker 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@BcfcRory) April 21, 2021

Very rare I moan and find it hard to moan with recent results, however, Leko is absolutely awful. 10 men grafting and he’s just too laid back for how we play. Sanchez is the smallest player on the pitch and he goes in for a challenge like he’s the size of Akinfenwa. Differences — Harry Bamford (@bamford_harry) April 21, 2021

Ivan Sanchez is just too good. What a player — Jack (@JMarleyy_) April 21, 2021

Ivan Sanchez what a boy 🔵🔵🔵💙💙💙 — Elliott Gee (@AGrueller) April 21, 2021