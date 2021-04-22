Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Birmingham City

‘Just too good’, ‘What a player’ – Many Birmingham City fans react to 28-year-old’s midweek performance

Published

7 mins ago

on

Birmingham City were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw at home to Nottingham Forest at St. Andrew’s last night.

It was a game which possessed very little quality from both sides, but Blues edged it over the course of the 90 minutes.

They took the lead through Marc Roberts on 49 minutes, with Ivan Sanchez delivering an excellent corner towards the back post.

It wasn’t the first time Sanchez’s set-pieces proved to be a threat, with Harlee Dean seeing a header being kept out at point-blank range in the first half.

But Blues suffered a late, late blow with Scott McKenna picking up a whack from a corner, and the referee giving a penalty.

Lewis Grabban stepped up in the 98th minute to find the bottom corner from the penalty spot, much to the dismay of Lee Bowyer.

Sanchez was undoubtedly one of Blues’ bright sparks on the night, as he made his return to the starting line-up, causing Tyler Blackett plenty of problems down the right.

Here, we take a look at Blues’ fans reactions to his performance on Wednesday night…


Related Topics:

Nottingham-based journalist who regularly covers Nottingham Forest home and away.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Just too good’, ‘What a player’ – Many Birmingham City fans react to 28-year-old’s midweek performance

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: