Leeds United

‘Just the start’ – These Leeds United fans revel in confirmation of Championship title

Published

3 mins ago

on

It has been confirmed that Leeds United will go up as Champions, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side wrapping up the Championship title this afternoon.  

Leeds were promoted last night after West Brom lost to Huddersfield Town, with Bielsa’s side needing a single point from two games to secure the title.

Ultimately, Leeds have wrapped that up without kicking a ball, with Brentford losing 1-0 to Stoke City this afternoon, leaving the Whites as confirmed Champions ahead of their trip to Derby County tomorrow and final day meeting with Charlton Athletic.

Liam Cooper will be lifting the same trophy held by Billy Bremner and Gordon Strachan, with the latter last lifting it in 1992 when the club were First Division Champions.

And, in reaction to that confirmation, Leeds’ fans have been reacting on Twitter, with so many people overjoyed by the news.

We dive into some of that reaction here…


